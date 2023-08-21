The Fayette County Commission will meet Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 9 a.m. in the commission chambers at the Fayette County Courthouse.
The meeting may also be viewed on Zoom at zoom.us/join with the meeting ID 304-574-1200. Call-in is 646-558-8656.
Following is the meeting agenda:
9 a.m. — Pledge of Allegiance; deputy recognition; exonerations, orders to combine or divide land and refunds (Assessor Eddie Young); approve first half payroll for August; approve vouchers and invoices; approve prior meeting minutes (Aug. 9, emergency meeting Aug. 9 and special meeting Aug. 16); approve estate settlements and petition/order to appoint the sheriff as the administrator over the Estate of Carl Delbert Richards;
9:05 a.m. — Administrator Ruth Lanier, Exhibit A (discussion and decision on request from Gauley River PSD to appoint Robert A. Hill to fill vacancy left by resignation of Delmas Roberts to a term to expire Dec. 31, 2027; discussion and decision on request from Craggin Classic Event to be held Sept. 22-24 for acknowledgement letter to WV ABCA, letter to be approved nunc pro tunc; and discussion and decision on Atlas Mapping agreement);
9:15 a.m. — Discussion and decision on Fayette County Dilapidated Building and Beautification Committee findings and recommendations:
— Case #42 - 2 F Street, Boomer, WV 25031, Valley District, Tax Map 28M Parcel 168
— Case #43 - 2868 Midland Trail, Boomer, WV 25031, Valley District, Tax Map 28M Parcel 153
— Case #216 - 1970 Packs Branch Rd., Mount Hope, WV 25880, Plateau District, Tax Map 44 Parcel 108
— Case #217 - 13 Harvey Prudence/CB Salvage Rd., Oak Hill, WV 25901, Plateau District, Tax Map 38F Parcel 64
— Case #218 - 18659 Stanaford Rd., Danese, WV 25831, New Haven District, Tax Map 102 Parcel 19
— Case #219 - 19439 Stanaford Rd., Danese, WV 25831, New Haven District, Tax Map 95 Parcel 100
— Case #220 - Lots 27-28 Clara Heights Loop, Danese, WV 25831, New Haven District, Tax Map 95L Parcel 5;
9:30 a.m. — Discussion and decision on Michael Taylor re: Land Banking/Reuse Ordinance;
9:45 a.m. — Discussion and decision on Sheriff Fridley request for Deputy First Class, Corporal, Tax Office and support pay;
10 a.m. — Discussion and decision on EMS survey; and
10:15 a.m. — Discussion and decision on pool design contract with New River Engineering.
Future commission meetings are scheduled for Sept. 6, Sept. 20, Oct. 4 and Oct. 18.
