Filing for the May 12 primary election continues through Saturday, Jan. 25.
Those filing to seek office in Fayette County are welcome to submit a press release to the paper for publication announcing their candidacy. Those releases must be received by Monday, Feb. 24.
Letters to the editor in support of a candidate are welcome for publication on the paper's website at www.fayettetribune.com. Only one letter may be published in a 30-day period from each writer and a 300-word limit is in effect. The editor reserves the right to edit submissions.
When submitting a letter, the writer should include a signature, a physical address and a phone number for verification purposes. Only the writer's name and town of residence will be published.
Letters may be submitted in person at The Fayette Tribune office, 417 Main Street West in Oak Hill; via USPS to The Fayette Tribune, PO Box 139, Oak Hill, WV 25901; or by email at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Following are candidate announcements received by the office for county races, as well as a list of those who have filed up until Wednesday evening.
• • •
Sheriff Fridley seeks another term
In an email last week, the current Fayette County sheriff, Mike Fridley, announced that he had filed to seek another term in office.
"I am so excited to announce that I have just officially registered to run for re-election as your Fayette County sheriff," Fridley wrote.
While asking the public to support his campaign, he said, "I look forward to meeting each of you and discussing the future of Fayette County."
To kick off his campaign, Fridley will host a meet-and-greet at Cafe One Ten in Oak Hill at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23
• • •
Michelle Holly files for county clerk race
Oak Hill resident Michelle Holly filed papers to enter the race for Fayette County clerk on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
"From overseeing clean and fair elections to maintaining vital records, the county clerk position touches the lives of so many county residents," she said via e-mail. "As a librarian, I have a background in record keeping, information organization and filing, which means that Fayette County voters can continue to depend on this important office to run smoothly.
"I will be running a strong grassroots campaign, and I look forward to talking with voters throughout the county between now and the election."
Holly is a lifelong resident of Fayette County, and she currently works as a librarian with Fayette County Public Libraries.
An alumna of Oak Hill High School, West Liberty University and Kent State University, she holds degrees in education and library science.
Holly also currently serves on the Oak Hill City Council as Ward 1 city councilwoman.
She is a member of Harvey Chapel United Methodist Church.
• • •
Commissioner Scalph eyes re-election
Fayette County Commission President Denise Eskew Scalph filed in the county clerk's office on the first day of the filing period to seek re-election to the Fayette County Commission.
Scalph, a resident of Fayetteville, represents the New Haven District in Fayette County.
Her father, Kenneth L. Eskew, served as a Fayette County commissioner until his untimely death in 2010. Scalph was appointed and then ran for the commission seat, becoming the first woman ever elected as county commissioner in county history. Prior to serving on the county level, she also served almost eight years on Fayetteville Town Council. Additionally, she has been a successful retail merchant in the county since 1997.
In a press release, Scalph says she has "always embraced the commission seat with energy and enthusiasm." She says she has worked hard for and with the people of Fayette County to help make it a better place. She serves on numerous county and statewide committees and boards, and she says she has been grateful for the opportunity to work with other dedicated people throughout the county and state.
Also, Scalph thanked all those who help to achieve good things for Fayette County and those who place their lives on the line to protect the county and its residents.
"If in any way I am able to help improve the quality of life for the people of our county, it makes all the hard work worthwhile," she said. "It has been both an honor and privilege to serve the people in this capacity."
She and her husband, Matt, are active members of Mountain View Church of God at Hilltop.
Scalph welcomes comments, suggestions and support in her upcoming campaign.
• • •
As of Wednesday, Jan. 22, the following candidates had filed to seek office in Fayette County (in order as they appear on the W.Va. Secretary of State's website):
County commission
• Lois Amos, Fayetteville, Republican
• Steve Eades, Ansted, Democrat
• Denise Eskew Scalph, Fayetteville, Democrat
County clerk, unexpired term
• Michelle Holly, Oak Hill, Democrat
• Alicia Treadway, Charlton Heights, Democrat
Prosecuting attorney
• Anthony Ciliberti, Victor, Democrat
• Jeffery "Jeff" Mauzy, Oak Hill, Democrat
Sheriff
• Garland Burke, Oak Hill, Democrat
• Mike Fridley, Fayetteville, Democrat
• Charles "Chuck" Miller, Oak Hill, Republican
Assessor
• Harvey (Eddie) Young, Fayetteville, Democrat
Magistrate
• Sharon R. McGraw, Oak Hill, non-partisan, Division 4
• Richard "Rick" Pannell, Oak Hill, non-partisan, Division 2
• Sam Parsons, Fayetteville, non-partisan, Division 3
• Danita G. Young, Fayetteville, non-partisan, Division 1
Surveyor
• Jack R. Booda, Oak Hill, Democrat
Board of Education
• Lou Jones, Gauley Bridge, non-partisan
• Steve Slockett, Fayetteville, non-partisan
• • •
At the state level, local candidates who had filed by Tuesday included:
State Senate, District 10
• Dan Hill, Glen Ferris, Republican
• William R. Laird IV, Oak Hill, Democrat
• Jack David Woodrum, Hinton, Republican
House of Delegates, District 32
• Tom Fast, Fayetteville, Republican
• Randy Halsey, Ansted, Democrat
• Austin Haynes, Oak Hill, Republican
• Kayla Kessinger, Mount Hope, Republican
• Austin Simms, Rainelle, Republican
• Margaret Anne Staggers, Fayetteville, Democrat
• Selina Vickers, Edmond, Democrat
Circuit judge, unexpired term, Judicial Circuit 12
• Thomas H. Ewing, non-partisan
• • •
Candidates have until this Saturday, Jan. 25 to file to file to run in the May primary election.
Filing can occur in person at the Fayette County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. On Saturday, Jan. 25, the county courthouse will be open from 9 a.m. to noon to accept filing. Filings postmarked by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 25 will also be accepted.
Those seeking state and federal offices will file their certificates in Charleston or other specified locations.
For more information about candidate filing, contact the Elections Division at 304-558-6000 or 866-767-8683 (toll free), or send a message to elections@wvsos.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.