Fayette County officials said last week that the swimming pool at Fayette County Park/4H Camp will remain closed at least for the 2023 summer season.
According to a press release, the Fayette County Commission is exploring funding sources for needed pool repairs, which are expected to run more than $3 million.
The park will continue to offer shelter rentals and activities such as community fairs, monthly trail work days, and a six-week summer camp open to Fayette County youth ages 9-12.
Additional maintenance projects and the support of new and existing events at the park are currently under way, according to the press release.
For an updated story, visit www.fayettetribune.com later this week.
More information can be found at: https://fayettecounty.wv.gov/Recreation/parks/Pages/default.aspx
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.