Fayette County performers once again will make valuable contributions as Beckley Dance Theatre School and Beckley Performing Arts presents “The Nutcracker” this weekend in Beckley.
Performances are planned for the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec; 7 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. Additional performances will be held at The Greenbrier on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 30 at 3 p.m.
Jerry Rose is the director of Beckley Dance Theatre School. This is his 30th year of directing “The Nutcracker” for Southern West Virginia. It premiered in 1967 for the first time, but annual production was paused until the WWHS auditorium was built. Ballet Mistress Heather Rose Zickefoose directs chorography.
The Fayette County performers are listed below in alphabetical order.
Natalie Craddock, the 10-year old daughter of William and Michell Craddock of Fayetteville, is a fifth grader at New River Intermediate School who will perform in the Party Scene.
Conner Dangerfield is the 16-year old son of Joseph and Ami Dangerfield of Fayetteville. He is a sophomore at Woodrow Wilson High School and will assist with the props crew.
Jillian Dangerfield is the 8-year old daughter of Joseph and Ami Dangerfield of Fayetteville. A third grader at Meadow Bridge Elementary School, she will perform as a Toy Soldier.
Joseph and Ami Dangerfield reside in Fayetteville and will perform in the Party Scene.
Piper Dangerfield, the 14-year old daughter of Joseph and Ami Dangerfield of Fayetteville, is an eighth grader at Beckley Stratton Middle School. She will perform in the Snow Pas Corps and Russian Candy Canes.
Ally Day is the 8-year old daughter of CD and Kristen Day of Meadow Bridge. A third grader at Meadow Bridge Elementary School, she will perform as a Toy Soldier.
Kaylee Ellis is a second grader at New River Primary. The 8-year old daughter of Stuart and Karen Ellis of Oak Hill, she will perform as a Toy Soldier.
Shelby Fairchild, the 11-year old daughter of Shane and Brianne Fairchild of Fayetteville, is a fifth grader at St. Francis de Sales. She will perform in the Party Scene.
Lily Fell is the 10-year old daughter of Nathan Fell and Jenny Powell-Fell of Fayetteville and a fifth grader at New River Intermediate School. She will perform in the Party Scene.
Delaney Hames, the 13-year old daughter of Jessica Hames and Travis and Melanie Hames of Fayetteville, is a seventh grader at Oak Hill Middle School. She is performing the lead of Fritz in the Party Scene and is a Tutu Angel.
Camryn Harris is the 11-year old daughter of Joel and Mindy Harris of Oak Hill. She is a fifth grader at New River Intermediate School and will perform in the Party Scene and Gingerettes.
Carsyn Harris is the 17-year old daughter of Joel and Mindy Harris of Oak Hill and a junior at Woodrow Wilson High School. She will perform in the Waltz of the Snowflakes and the Waltz of the Flowers, as well as dancing as the lead Russian Candy Cane.
Trista Honaker, the 13-year old daughter of Chuck and Sherri Honaker of Oak Hill, is an eighth grader at Oak Hill Middle School. She will perform in the Snow Pas Corps and Russian Candy Canes.
Audra McDonald, and eighth grader at Oak Hill Middle School and the 13-year old daughter of Wes and Amy McDonald of Oak Hill, will dance in the Snow Pas Corps, Waltz of the Snowflakes, and Russian Candy Canes.
Maraeya Stewart, the 11-year old daughter of David and Erica Stewart of Oak Hill, is a fifth grader at New River Intermediate School who will perform in the Party Scene.
