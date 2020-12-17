The Fayette County Board of Education voted Tuesday to alter the learning model for Fayette County Schools beginning Monday, Dec. 21.
While the school system has been in a blended model in recent weeks, all schools will be in a remote learning scenario from Monday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Dec. 23, as well as Monday through Friday, Jan. 4-8.
Meal packets for all students will be distributed on Tuesday, Dec. 22. Additional announcements on meal distribution will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 20.
Superintendent Gary Hough said the move will allow officials to see how gatherings over the upcoming Christmas holiday affect Covid-19 cases in the county. The decision also factors in potential staffing issues, and it should allow the spread of Covid-19 cases to be lessened, he noted.
And it also should pave the way for families to have a Christmas break at the end of what has been a trying year, Hough said.
— Steve Keenan
