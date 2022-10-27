FAYETTEVILLE — In the wake of a recent Kanawha County Circuit Court decision, Fayette County Clerk Michelle Holly is alerting voters to the potential need to re-issue a small number of ballots, as well as make other changes for the upcoming Nov. 8 election.
"Because of a recent court decision, which removed an independent candidate for State Senate District 10, the Fayette County Clerk's office will be issuing new absentee ballot applications to a small number of voters," Holly said in a press release. "If you have already requested an absentee ballot and live in the 10th Senatorial District, please be aware that my office will be sending you a new application with a letter explaining the issue, due to the court order. If voters choose not to re-apply for a new ballot, then votes marked for the ineligible candidate will not be counted. This decision will also require the clerk's office to update ballots for early voting and Election Day, and we will be re-doing our public tests, in compliance with state law."
UOCAVA stands for the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, which allows active-duty personnel and Americans living overseas to begin receiving ballots 45 days before the election. West Virginia provides for absentee balloting for residents who are unable to come to polls for a variety of reasons, and early voting began on Oct. 26.
The issue with the ballots results from a ruling from the Kanawha County Circuit Court that independent West Virginia State Senate candidate Harry "Lee" Forbes was ineligible to run in Senate District 10. Due to a provision in the West Virginia State Constitution, only one candidate from a county may serve for multi-county state Senate district. Forbes and current Republican Senator Jack David Woodrum both live in Summers County. The Greenbrier County Republican Executive Committee challenged Forbes’ eligibility in court, resulting in the Kanawha County Circuit Court decision by Judge Maryclaire Akers.
As a result, county clerks in each of the five counties that are entirely or partially within the Senate district, including Fayette, are making changes to comply with the court decision, even though absentee voting has already started, and a small number of ballots have been returned.
"The timing is unfortunate, because voting has already begun and this will add unnecessary costs to the election, but West Virginia's county clerks are always busy this time of year," said Holly. "I know we are all going to pull together in our office and make sure we make the necessary changes. Not all of Fayette County is in District 10, so this only affects a portion of the ballots already sent out, but we will make sure those affected get the application in the very near future."
Holly encouraged any voter who has questions about the changes to the ballot, especially if they have already received or submitted a ballot in District 10, to call her office at 304-574-4225.
