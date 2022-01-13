The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports that, as of Jan. 12, there were 13,607 Covid-19 cases statewide. There had been 29 deaths reported since the last update, with a total of 5,481 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
As of last week, active cases of Covid-19 displayed on the DHHR dashboard now reflect an active status length of five days instead of 10 days to coincide with the revised isolation guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, officials noted.
The DHHR on Jan. 12 confirmed the deaths of an 89-year-old Hancock County man, an 85-year-old Pleasants County man, an 85-year-old Mercer County man, a 68-year-old Nicholas County woman, a 93-year-old Wood County woman, a 61-year-old Upshur County woman, a 43-year-old Raleigh County woman, a 46-year-old Nicholas County man, a 73-year-old Wood County man, a 71-year-old Nicholas County man, a 58-year-old Putnam County woman, a 69-year-old Marion County woman, an 83-year-old Raleigh County woman, a 77-year-old Marion County woman, a 43-year-old Raleigh County woman, a 70-year-old Wood County man, a 59-year-old Taylor County woman, an 88-year-old Summers County woman, a 79-year-old Wood County woman, a 69-year-old Raleigh County woman, a 67-year-old Mingo County man, a 72-year-old Marshall County man, a 74-year-old Lewis County woman, a 63-year-old Raleigh County man, a 77-year-old Mercer County man, a 71-year-old Raleigh County man, an 86-year-old Wyoming County woman, an 84-year-old Raleigh County woman, and a 51-year-old Cabell County woman.
On Jan. 11, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 61-year-old Jefferson County woman, a 63-year-old man from Ohio County, a 68-year-old Lewis County man and a 41-year-old Berkeley County man.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard Tuesday as a result of the Bureau for Public Health's continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate were a 78-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 71-year-old man from Kanawha County and a 66-year-old woman from Taylor County. Those deaths ranged from November through December 2021.
Active cases per county through Jan. 12 included: Barbour (58), Berkeley (1,580), Boone (137), Braxton (83), Brooke (129), Cabell (795), Calhoun (33), Clay (48), Doddridge (22), Fayette (292), Gilmer (18), Grant (74), Greenbrier (239), Hampshire (136), Hancock (214), Hardy (103), Harrison (414), Jackson (73), Jefferson (801), Kanawha (1,284), Lewis (74), Lincoln (127), Logan (184), Marion (420), Marshall (281), Mason (108), McDowell (94), Mercer (372), Mineral (288), Mingo (126), Monongalia (998), Monroe (89), Morgan (147), Nicholas (91), Ohio (449), Pendleton (37), Pleasants (44), Pocahontas (15), Preston (187), Putnam (440), Raleigh (799), Randolph (175), Ritchie (36), Roane (60), Summers (67), Taylor (98), Tucker (12), Tyler (39), Upshur (125), Wayne (200), Webster (25), Wetzel (120), Wirt (20), Wood (603), Wyoming (124).
To find the cumulative cases per county, visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and search the cumulative summary tab.
On Jan. 10, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 73-year-old Summers County woman, an 81-year-old man from Mercer County, an 88-year-old Mercer County woman, a 72-year-old Wood County man, an 81-year-old Summers County man, a 60-year-old man from Mercer County, an 87-year-old Greenbrier County man, a 32-year-old woman from Ohio County, a 77-year-old Mercer County woman, a 47-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 78-year-old Monroe County man, a 61-year-old Mercer County woman, a 69-year-old Taylor County woman, a 75-year-old man from Mineral County, a 57-year-old man from Cabell County, an 86-year-old Berkeley County man, a 69-year-old Cabell County man, a 60-year-old Berkeley County man, a 63-year-old Mercer County man, a 69-year-old woman from Hampshire County, a 63-year-old Mercer County man, a 90-year-old Upshur County woman, a 62-year-old woman from Mercer County and an 89-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
"It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic," Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary, said in a news release. "Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families. Please choose vaccination to prevent further spread and illness."
The DHHR on Jan. 7 confirmed the deaths of an 85-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 65-year-old woman from Wayne County, a 58-year-old Grant County man, a 73-year-old Mingo County man, an 83-year-old Kanawha County man, a 61-year-old Berkeley County man, an 86-year-old woman from Raleigh County, a 50-year-old Lewis County man, an 88-year-old Jefferson County woman, a 61-year-old man from Morgan County, a 52-year-old Marshall County man, a 69-year-old Brooke County woman, a 39-year-old Mingo County woman, a 69-year-old Cabell County man, a 43-year-old woman from Ritchie County, a 97-year-old Harrison County man, a 58-year-old Morgan County man, a 73-year-old Clay County woman, a 65-year-old man from Raleigh County, a 74-year-old Taylor County man, a 55-year-old man from Upshur County, a 79-year-old Morgan County man, a 77-year-old man from Monongalia County, a 72-year-old Berkeley County man, an 86-year-old Cabell County woman, a 68-year-old Gilmer County man, an 84-year-old Wirt County man, a 91-year-old man from Kanawha County and a 73-year-old woman from Clay County.
On Jan. 6, the DHHR detailed the deaths of a 66-year-old Morgan County man, a 69-year-old Greenbrier County man, an 82-year-old Mason County man, a 78-year-old Logan County woman, a 76-year-old Summers County man, a 73-year-old Berkeley County woman, an 83-year-old Berkeley County man, a 51-year-old woman from Braxton County, a 73-year-old Raleigh County woman, a 64-year-old Grant County woman, a 79-year-old Raleigh County man, an 89-year-old Raleigh County woman and a 55-year-old Roane County woman.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard on Jan. 6 as a result of the Bureau for Public Health's continuing data reconciliation were a 64-year-old woman from Grant County, a 77-year-old Lincoln County woman, a 92-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 58-year-old man from Raleigh County, a 79-year-old Harrison County woman, a 49-year-old Wyoming County man and an 89-year-old Greenbrier County man. These deaths ranged from October through December 2021.
The agency on Jan. 5 confirmed the passing of a 67-year-old Monongalia County man, a 54-year-old Tyler County woman, a 47-year-old Mason County man, an 83-year-old Doddridge County man, a 51-year-old Kanawha County man, an 86-year-old Cabell County man, a 58-year-old Mason County man, a 63-year-old Nicholas County man, a 61-year-old Hampshire County man, a 47-year-old woman from Doddridge County and a 54-year-old man from Pocahontas County.
West Virginians ages 5-and-older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12-and-older. To learn more about the vaccine or find a nearby vaccine site, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
Fayette County had high infection numbers in the last week.
In the seven-day period through midnight on Jan. 11, there were 453 cases and no Covid-19-associated deaths in the county.
Five of the seven days in the span included at least 50 positive cases logged, with 95 occurring on Jan. 11 and 93 on Jan. 6.
For Covid-19 testing and vaccination questions, or assistance with other public health issues, call the Fayette County Health Department at 304-574-1617.
