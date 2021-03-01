While all other Fayette County schools are poised to return to five-day, in-person learning on Monday, March 1, Meadow Bridge High School and Meadow Bridge Elementary School will be in remote learning that day due to a rash of Covid-19 cases at the high school.
According to a Feb. 28 media advisory from Fayette County Schools, six additional cases of Covid-19 were revealed at Meadow Bridge High this weekend. The Sunday announcement was on top of four other cases which had been revealed for MBHS since Feb. 22.
Since students from the high school and elementary school are bused together daily, each school will be in remote learning Monday while deep cleaning continues, and school officials will continue to work with the Fayette County Health Department to complete contact tracing and investigations and review all bus video.
Superintendent Gary Hough said FCS, in keeping with its pledge, had worked with health officials to contact trace the four earlier cases, then more positive results arose this weekend and made it necessary to engage the remote learning scenario for the two schools for at least Monday.
Hough said there is a possibility of transfer of cases in the high school and the possibility of inter-relation with extracurricular activities.
According to the West Virginia Department of Education's listing of Covid-19 outbreaks in schools, there were three Covid-19 cases associated with Meadow Bridge High School basketball as of Monday, March 1.
There are no cases at Meadow Bridge Elementary.
Also this week, FCS announced single Covid-19 cases at Valley PK-8 (Feb. 23) and Midland Trail High School (Feb. 26).
— Steve Keenan
