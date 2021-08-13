BECKLEY – The Beckley VA Medical Center has reimplemented Covid-19 restrictions and screening out of an abundance of caution. Protecting veterans, the staff, and those in the VA community, remains the VAMC’s top priority during the Covid-19 pandemic. Flexibility and cooperation are appreciated as the Covid-19 situation in the community is closely monitored.
Screening — Veterans will be screened for Covid-19 symptoms in the white tent in front of the Emergency Department before entering the facility. Screening for mental health appointments will take place in the lower parking lot by Building 8. Veterans will be screened in their vehicles. Veterans will only be allowed in the facility 15 minutes before their appointment time. Surgical masks are required for entry and will be provided if needed. Existing screening measures at the Princeton and Greenbrier VA Outpatient Clinics have remained the same and have not changed.
Visitation — No visitors will be allowed in the medical center with few exceptions that will be determined on a case-by-case basis. Caregivers will not be permitted to accompany veterans to appointments unless an attendant note has placed by their provider in the patient health care record. Previously existing notes are still valid. Employees and staff are available to safely escort veterans to appointments.
Other Information — The pharmacy window will only be open to those who have an urgent prescription following a scheduled appointment. Curbside pick-up (there are designated parking spots in front of Bldg. 35) is available for urgent prescription needs when there is no appointment. All non-urgent prescriptions will be mailed.
The Raleigh County Federal Credit Union will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for non-employee members.
Mental health therapy groups and Whole Health classes such as Tai Chi and yoga will continue to meet in person for the time being, with a limit of six veterans per class and strict social distancing practiced. This could change if the number of cases in the region increases.
A determination for the upcoming Creative Arts Festival on Aug. 21 and the Car Show on Sept. 4 will be announced soon. Both events are currently planned for outside the facility.
Vaccines — To schedule a Covid-19 vaccine, call 304-255-2121, ext. 4500. Spouses and caregivers qualifying under the SAVES Lives Act will also permitted into the building for their vaccination appointment.
