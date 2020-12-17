As positive vaccine news emerged, the Covid-19 pandemic continued its unrelenting pace in the United States this week.
On Tuesday, Dec. 15, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources revealed the deaths of 34 more state residents, including a 76-year-old Fayette County woman, from the disease. A total of 1,314 new cases was reported statewide from Monday to Tuesday.
The next day, the DHHR announced 27 more deaths and 1,141 additional cases throughout the state. As of Dec. 16, the DHHR reported 1,339,101 total confirmatory Covid-19 laboratory results received, with 66,849 total cases and 1,039 deaths.
Fayette County added 22 new cases in the Tuesday morning report and eight more Wednesday morning. In the seven-day period ending Dec. 16, the county had 119 confirmed cases and one death. On Dec. 15, there were 283 active Fayette cases.
The occurrence of cases is "almost all community spread now," explained Fayette County Health Department Administrator Teri Harlan. "It's so widespread now that, quite honestly, it's hard to do contact tracing of all these cases, because there's just so many.
"We continue to test. Now, our focus will be on trying to get people vaccinated as the vaccines come in (see related story elsewhere in this issue)."
On Wednesday morning, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of the following: a 53-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 92-year-old Wyoming County woman, a 76-year-old Brooke County man, a 76-year-old Lewis County woman, a 79-year-old Hardy County man, an 82-year-old Greenbrier County man, a 76-year-old Brooke County man, an 81-year-old Ohio County woman, a 69-year-old Ohio County man, an 83-year-old Hancock County man, a 75-year-old Mercer County man, a 62-year-old Marshall County man, a 79-year-old Wetzel County man, a 73-year-old Wetzel County man, an 87-year-old Morgan County man, a 92-year-old Marion County woman, a 66-year-old Greenbrier County woman, an 85-year-old Wood County woman, a 90-year-old Pocahontas County man, a 73-year-old Marshall County woman, an 88-year-old Marshall County woman, an 84-year-old Cabell County woman, a 73-year-old Kanawha County man, an 82-year-old Putnam County man, a 64-year-old Kanawha County man, an 83-year-old Berkeley County woman and a 68-year-old Kanawha County man.
"It never gets easier to announce the amount of Covid-19 cases or all the people we have lost," said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. "This pandemic has affected all West Virginians. Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones and to every person who has been affected by Covid-19."
The DHHR Tuesday confirmed the deaths of a 52-year-old man from Ritchie County, a 94-year-old Harrison County woman, a 41-year-old Berkeley County woman, a 66-year-old Cabell County woman, an 86-year-old Monroe County man, an 86-year-old Monongalia County woman, a 72-year-old Hardy County woman, a 72-year-old Wayne County woman, a 76-year-old Fayette County woman, a 92-year-old Kanawha County woman, an 89-year-old Greenbrier County man, an 89-year-old Mineral County man, a 92-year-old Hardy County man, a 96-year-old man from Mineral County, an 80-year-old Mineral County woman, a 78-year-old Mineral County man, an 82-year-old Mason County woman, a 78-year-old Taylor County man, a 78-year-old Hancock County man, a 67-year-old woman from Mineral County, an 89-year-old Putnam County woman, a 63-year-old Pleasants County woman, a 74-year-old Morgan County woman, a 50-year-old Marshall County man, an 84-year-old Roane County man, a 63-year-old Mercer County woman, a 94-year-old Cabell County woman, an 81-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 78-year-old Jackson County woman, a 68-year-old Summers County man, a 76-year-old Kanawha County man, a 79-year-old Kanawha County woman, an 83-year-old Kanawha County woman and a 92-year-old Kanawha County man.
The previous day, the agency confirmed the deaths of a 66-year-old Grant County man, a 79-year-old Raleigh County man, a 90-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 67-year-old Preston County man, a 71-year-old Berkeley County man, a 95-year-old Berkeley County woman, a 76-year-old Berkeley County woman, a 74-year-old woman from Berkeley County, an 86-year-old Berkeley County woman and a 78-year-old Kanawha County woman.
"As we mourn the West Virginia lives lost to this devastating virus, we must not lose sight of our power to prevent additional deaths by following public health safety measures of wearing masks, washing hands, staying home when sick, and social distancing," said Crouch.
On Dec. 13, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 69-year-old man from Greenbrier County and a 66-year-old Cabell County man.
Confirmed cases per county through Dec. 16 were: Barbour (575), Berkeley (4,745), Boone (841), Braxton (187), Brooke (1,069), Cabell (4,134), Calhoun (112), Clay (211), Doddridge (178), Fayette (1,407), Gilmer (258), Grant (606), Greenbrier (963), Hampshire (682), Hancock (1,378), Hardy (553), Harrison (2,123), Jackson (941), Jefferson (1,914), Kanawha (7,282), Lewis (359), Lincoln (578), Logan (1,261), Marion (1,310), Marshall (1,711), Mason (836), McDowell (755), Mercer (1,935), Mineral (1,900), Mingo (1,151), Monongalia (4,319), Monroe (491), Morgan (482), Nicholas (521), Ohio (2,067), Pendleton (193), Pleasants (219), Pocahontas (303), Preston (1,147), Putnam (2,528), Raleigh (2,166), Randolph (947), Ritchie (265), Roane (244), Summers (334), Taylor (516), Tucker (244), Tyler (250), Upshur (661), Wayne (1,391), Webster (111), Wetzel (541), Wirt (164), Wood (3,813) and Wyoming (977).
View the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.
There are different ways to obtain free Covid-19 testing in West Virginia. Visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for details.
Locally, call the FCHD at 304-574-1617 on weekdays with any Covid-19 concerns. Or, call your local health care provider.
On Tuesday, Dec. 15, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced there were 7,445 total Covid-19 cases in Kanawha County, which marked an increase of 112 cases from the previous day.
There were 1,699 active cases and 5,581 recovered cases.
Seven more deaths of county residents brought the Kanawha death total to 165.
The Covid-19 data review panel, responsible for verifying the data utilized in the West Virginia Department of Education's Saturday education map, on Dec. 12 reviewed data from a public health perspective to determine its accuracy and reliability. As a result of the review, the panel approved the following:
• Mercer County: Moved from yellow to gold due to data validation and 12 cases updated with confirmed status.
• Upshur County: Moved from green to yellow due to data validation and three cases updated with confirmed status.
The data contributing toward the Saturday education map is based on the DHHR's county alert map as of 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10.
To view the Saturday education map, visit https://wvde.us/reentrymetrics.
