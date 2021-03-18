The Fayette County Health Department and Fayette County Covid-19 Task Force and/or its partners are staging Covid-19 vaccination events and testing this week.
A vaccination event was conducted by Rainelle Medical Center on Wednesday, March 17 at Sunday Road Baptist Church in Hico.
Remaining vaccination events this week are as follows by appointment:
• Thursday, March 18 — FCHD and Plateau Medical Center at the Lewis Christian Community Center in Oak Hill (270 first doses and 660 second doses)
• Friday, March 19 — FCHD and Montgomery General Hospital at Gateway Center in Smithers (264 first doses and 27 second doses)
The FCHD is also working with state to procure more Johnson and Johnson doses to begin mobile response, according to Dr. Anita Stewart, Fayette County Health officer, and Teri Harlan, FCHD administrator. They will work with outlying communities for this effort, likely starting in Pax.
Entering this week, the health department had administered 5,874 vaccine doses.
"We are continuing to do well as a county, but must keep pushing forward," Stewart said in a message to task force members.
Health officials continue to encourage masking and social distancing at businesses. Also, the FCHD continues to work with the Fayette County Board of Education regarding school cases.
A call center is being established at the 911 center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Citizens can call 304-574-8008 to get on the schedule at FCHD events (regardless of their status on Everbridge).
• • •
Daily drive-through Covid-19 testing on weekdays is occurring from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New River Health Association's Scarbro site. No appointment is necessary.
Daily testing is also occurring at Walgreens by appointment.
• • •
Fayette County was gold and Kanawha County yellow in the DHHR's county alert system map as of the March 17 morning report.
Fayette had a percent positivity of 4.41 and an infection rate of 25.94. Kanawha had a percent positivity of 3.45 and an infection rate of 14.92.
In a seven-day period concluding on March 16, there were 81 Covid-19 cases in Fayette County.
Fayette had 245 active cases on March 16.
• • •
As of March 17, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported there have been 2,320,735 confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 136,334 cases and 2,565 deaths.
The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year-old Morgan County woman, a 59-year-old Brooke County man, a 72-year-old Cabell County man, an 83-year-old Berkeley County man, a 78-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 64-year-old Nicholas County man, a 52-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 74-year-old Wetzel County man, a 73-year-old Kanawha County man, a 76-year-old Berkeley County female, a 67-year-old Berkeley County man, a 74-year-old Berkeley County man, a 63-year-old Cabell County woman, a 72-year-old Brooke County man, an 81-year-old Hampshire County man, a 79-year-old Berkeley County man, an 83-year-old Kanawha County woman, an 86-year-old Hampshire County woman, and an 83-year-old Berkeley County woman.
On March 16, the DHHR revealed the deaths of an 81-year-old man from Jackson County, a 64-year-old Lincoln County woman, a 68-year-old Logan County woman, an 85-year-old Boone County man, a 53-year-old Lincoln County man, a 53-year-old Cabell County woman, an 81-year-old Marion County man, a 64-year-old Kanawha County man, a 71-year-old Wayne County woman, a 79-year-old woman from Wood County, a 71-year-old Preston County man, an 80-year-old Wood County man, an 80-year-old Cabell County man, a 69-year-old Logan County woman, and a 74-year-old Boone County woman.
"It never gets easier to announce the number of Covid-19 cases or the lives lost," said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. "This pandemic has affected all West Virginians.
"Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones and to every person who has been affected by Covid-19."
Cases per county through March 17 were: Barbour (1,293), Berkeley (10,121), Boone (1,654), Braxton (798), Brooke (2,041), Cabell (8,114), Calhoun (236), Clay (384), Doddridge (488), Fayette (2,811), Gilmer (723), Grant (1,139), Greenbrier (2,451), Hampshire (1,574), Hancock (2,601), Hardy (1,333), Harrison (4,983), Jackson (1,703), Jefferson (3,753), Kanawha (12,458), Lewis (1,071), Lincoln (1,297), Logan (2,845), Marion (3,805), Marshall (3,116), Mason (1,824), McDowell (1,391), Mercer (4,306), Mineral (2,608), Mingo (2,211), Monongalia (8,346), Monroe (988), Morgan (952), Nicholas (1,281), Ohio (3,718), Pendleton (628), Pleasants (813), Pocahontas (602), Preston (2,638), Putnam (4,373), Raleigh (5,018), Randolph (2,436), Ritchie (633), Roane (510), Summers (707), Taylor (1,111), Tucker (508), Tyler (641), Upshur (1,730), Wayne (2,644), Webster (394), Wetzel (1,125), Wirt (364), Wood (7,264) and Wyoming (1,778).
The agency on Monday confirmed the death of a 97-year-old man from Kanawha County.
On March 14, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 87-year-old Wyoming County woman, a 74-year-old Logan County man, a 65-year-old Brooke County woman, a 65-year-old Kanawha County woman, an 89-year-old Ohio County woman, an 80-year-old Kanawha County man, an 84-year-old Mercer County man, a 75-year-old Raleigh County man, an 84-year-old Marion County woman, a 54-year-old woman from Raleigh County, and a 74-year-old Mercer County man.
On Saturday, March 13, the DHHR revealed the deaths of a 81-year-old Marion County woman, a 58-year-old man from Marion County, a 75-year-old Putnam County woman, a 94-year-old Marion County woman, a 54-year-old Berkeley County man, a 79-year-old Ohio County woman, an 87-year-old Marshall County woman, and a 93-year-old Hancock County man.
The DHHR on March 12 confirmed the deaths of a 76-year-old Kanawha County man, a 98-year-old Randolph County woman, a 70-year-old Monongalia County man, a 56-year-old Brooke County woman, a 74-year-old McDowell County woman, a 78-year-old Morgan County woman, a 70-year-old Berkeley County man, and a 54-year-old Kanawha County woman.
As part of its ongoing quality assurance process, the DHHR learned last week that 168 Covid-19-related deaths were not reported properly to the DHHR by health care facilities. That number has since been reduced to 165. Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center had been listed with two deaths, but through the quality assurance process two individuals were determined to have recovered from Covid-19 at the time of death. Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center now has zero deaths not properly reported.
Another death was determined to be a duplicate as it was listed with the first name as the last name on the death report. That death was listed as occurring at Berkeley Medical Center. That facility now has zero deaths not properly reported. DHHR's Bureau for Public Health will investigate each instance of non-reported deaths to determine what occurred.
"These reporting protocols were established early in the pandemic and we've continued to remind facilities of these requirements," Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer and commissioner for DHHR's Bureau for Public Health, said in a press release. "This practice is totally unacceptable, and these facilities must do better for the people of West Virginia."
The vast majority (84 percent) of the deaths were from December 2020 and January 2021, which fits the standard time frame in death certificate reporting.
Those include: a 90-year-old Ohio County woman, a 75-year-old Ohio County man, an 86-year-old Harrison County man, an 82-year-old man from Wetzel County, a 75-year-old Kanawha County man, a 71-year-old Mingo County man, an 88-year-old Berkeley County man, an 85-year-old Putnam County man, a 55-year-old Putnam County man, an 86-year-old Greenbrier County man, a 78-year-old Jackson County woman, a 72-year-old Raleigh County woman, a 79-year-old Mercer County man, an 81-year-old Marion County man, a 78-year-old Tyler County man, a 61-year-old Putnam County man, a 91-year-old Putnam County woman, a 94-year-old Mercer County woman, a 92-year-old Wetzel County woman, an 85-year-old Wood County woman, a 67-year-old Jefferson County man, an 81-year-old man from Wood County, an 85-year-old Cabell County woman, a 70-year-old Wood County man, a 92-year-old Greenbrier County woman, a 72-year-old Hancock County man, a 67-year-old woman from Tyler County, an 82-year-old Barbour County man, a 61-year-old Kanawha County woman, an 85-year-old Ritchie County woman, a 78-year-old Monongalia County woman, a 75-year-old Marion County man, a 54-year-old Kanawha County man, a 93-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old Jackson County man, a 92-year-old man from Jefferson County, an 89-year-old Cabell County man, a 73-year-old Wayne County man, an 85-year-old Wood County woman, a 93-year-old Ritchie County man, a 66-year-old Logan County man, a 74-year-old Tyler County man, an 87-year-old Cabell County man, an 82-year-old Greenbrier County woman, a 92-year-old Pendleton County woman, an 87-year-old Preston County man, an 85-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 59-year-old Marion County man, a 50-year-old man from Greenbrier County, a 98-year old male from Hancock County, a 71-year old female from Wood County, a 90-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Raleigh County, a 93-year old male from Harrison County, a 93-year-old Hancock County woman, an 88-year-old Jefferson County man, a 75-year-old Brooke County man, a 92-year-old Hancock County woman, a 78-year-old Berkeley County man, a 90-year-old Ohio County woman, an 83-year-old Lincoln County man, a 97-year-old Putnam County man, an 83-year-old Preston County woman, a 70-year-old Fayette County man, a 66-year-old Brooke County man, an 80-year-old Mineral County woman, a 93-year-old Kanawha County man, an 85-year-old Monongalia County woman, a 69-year-old Marion County man, an 86-year-old Marshall County woman, a 92-year-old Monongalia County woman, a 75-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old female from Wood County, a 75-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 69-year-old Pleasants County man, an 81-year-old Mercer County woman, an 82-year-old Tyler County man, a 70-year-old Harrison County man, a 50-year-old Kanawha County woman, an 81-year-old man from Wood County, an 88-year-old Clay County man, a 92-year-old Greenbrier County man, a 76-year-old woman from Hardy County, a 79-year-old Wood County man, a 73-year-old McDowell County man, a 102-year-old Wood County man, a 96-year-old Mercer County woman, a 79-year-old Harrison County man, an 82-year-old Greenbrier County woman, a 92-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 64-year-old Lincoln County woman, an 85-year-old man from Jackson County, a 71-year-old Wood County woman, an 87-year-old Hardy County man, a 74-year-old Cabell County woman, an 82-year-old Monongalia County man, a 72-year-old Lincoln County man, a 92-year-old Wood County woman, a 74-year-old Monongalia County man, a 91-year-old Wood County woman, an 89-year-old Wood County man, a 73-year-old woman from Harrison County, a 79-year-old Barbour County man, an 81-year-old Boone County man, a 61-year-old Roane County man, a 74-year-old Marion County woman, a 92-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 53-year-old Pendleton County man, a 42-year-old Berkeley County man, a 92-year-old Monongalia County woman, a 79-year-old Mercer County woman, a 76-year-old Putnam County man, an 80-year-old Raleigh County man, a 78-year-old Randolph County man, an 86-year-old Cabell County woman, an 88-year-old man from Marion County, an 82-year-old Ohio County woman, a 78-year-old woman from Wood County, a 70-year-old Ohio County man, an 83-year-old Kanawha County man, a 72-year-old Kanawha County man, a 78-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 90-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 75-year-old Marshall County man, an 84-year-old Mineral County man, a 75-year-old Mingo County woman, an 82-year-old Kanawha County man, a 90-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 68-year-old Fayette County man, a 73-year-old Raleigh County man, a 71-year-old man from Fayette County, a 99-year-old Jackson County woman, a 66-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 74-year-old Kanawha County man, an 89-year-old Wood County man, a 26-year-old Putnam County woman, a 92-year-old woman from Marshall County, a 76-year-old female from Ohio County, an 84-year-old Marshall County man, a 91-year-old Wood County man, an 88-year-old Greenbrier County woman, an 85-year-old Harrison County man, a 61-year-old Brooke County man, a 74-year-old Kanawha County woman, an 89-year-old Monongalia County man, a 90-year-old Mason County man, a 91-year-old Brooke County woman, an 81-year-old Monongalia County woman, an 87-year-old Tyler County man, a 66-year-old man from Kanawha County, an 87-year-old Putnam County woman, an 87-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 77-year-old Wood County man, a 70-year-old Wyoming County woman, an 89-year-old Wood County woman, an 81-year-old Webster County woman, a 47-year-old woman from Hardy County, an 88-year-old Wood County woman, an 81-year-old Grant County woman, an 85-year-old man from Wyoming County, an 82-year-old Greenbrier County woman, a 74-year-old Hancock County woman, an 80-year-old Marshall County woman, a 73-year-old Wood County woman, and a 58-year-old Kanawha County man.
"We are devastated to report these additional Covid-19 related deaths," said Crouch.
Those recent added deaths which were previously unreported included two at the Mount Olive Correctional Center and 25 people who died at home.
Free Covid-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For daily testing events, as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
• • •
As of the Department of Health and Human Resources' morning report on March 17, 396,970 first Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered in West Virginia, and 247,203 West Virginians had been fully vaccinated.
West Virginians may pre-register for their Covid-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.
• • •
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Monday there were 12,576 total Covid-19 cases in Kanawha County, which was an increase of 34 cases from Sunday.
Of those, 10,713 were confirmed cases and 1,863 were probable cases.
Active cases were at 585. Recovered cases were at 11,702.
Twenty-three previously-unreported deaths were added to the Kanawha County death toll over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 288. That has since raised to 289.
Additionally, 2,816 people were vaccinated for Covid-19 at a clinic on Saturday, March 13 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
For more information, visit kchdwv.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.