On Feb. 1, Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for Covid-19 Vaccines announced that Covid-19 vaccine clinics will be held through Feb. 6 in all 55 counties throughout the state under the umbrella of Operation Save Our Wisdom.
This week's clinics are available for West Virginians who are 65 years of age and older. Residents from any county in West Virginia may access an appointment at any of the vaccination clinics, regardless of their county of residence, provided that spots are available. Many clinics are listed as full, and they are utilizing existing waitlists.
However, West Virginians can now pre-register for a Covid-19 vaccine through the West Virginia Covid-19 vaccine registration system at www.vaccinate.wv.gov. All clinics require appointments and walk-ins will not be accepted.
A by-appointment-only clinic set for Friday, Feb. 5 at Valley PK-8 (1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV 25186) is already full, and organizers will utilize the existing wait list. According to Teri Harlan, administrator of the Fayette County Health Department, the department has worked in collaboration with New River Health and Montgomery General Hospital to schedule the individuals for the Friday clinic. Each agency had waiting lists of 65-and-over residents.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday in Smithers, 300 vaccinations will be administered.
According to Harlan, each county is currently set to get a weekly vaccination allotment. "For now, Fayette County is getting 300 a week," she said.
Fayette County has a current waiting list of about 900 for vaccinations, Harlan said.
Harlan said the vaccination effort is an ongoing community effort involving the FCHD, federally-qualified health centers, hospitals, pharmacies, the office of emergency management services and others. "We are all working together to do vaccines currently," she said.
Elsewhere, a clinic set on Thursday, Feb. 4 at Rainelle Medical Center is full, and the existing wait list will be used.
Also, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will hold a Covid-19 vaccination clinic for those age 65-and-older on Saturday, Feb. 6 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center (200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston).
The clinic will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for first doses and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for second doses.
It will be a partnership between KCHD, KCEAA, the city of Charleston, Kanawha County Commission, Charleston Area Medical Center, Thomas Health Systems, West Virginia Health Right and Family Care.
A limited number of appointments for new doses will be given to those 65-or-older who have signed up through the state's vaccine registration program. People should register online at vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965 for assistance signing up. Do not come to the clinic without an appointment.
If KCHD administered the first dose of your Pfizer vaccine the week of Jan. 11 through Jan. 16 or the Moderna vaccine the week of Jan. 8, you should have received a call with an appointment time to come to Saturday's clinic for a second dose. If you did not receive a call and are due for your second dose, come to Saturday's clinic at the same time as the appointment time for your first dose.
A revaccination clinic was previously scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 3, but it was rescheduled for Feb. 6.
Free parking is available at the Coliseum’s Quarrier Street parking garage.
Due to possible inclement weather, check local news media and social media for any changes or delays.
• • •
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Jan. 26 released the following statement on the announcement from the Biden Administration that it will increase the weekly supply of Covid-19 vaccinations to states and territories. The administration will also increase transparency by giving states a three-week forecast of vaccine supplies.
"Today's announcement by the Biden Administration shows that help is on the way," Manchin said in a press release. "I thank President Biden for staying true to his word and delivering more vaccine so quickly and will continue to work closely with him to further increase our allocation.
"West Virginia is leading the country in efficiently and safely distributing the Covid-19 vaccine. Clinics across our state have been operating below capacity because of the vaccine shortage. Now President Biden will ship out at least 10 million doses each week to get more shots in arms as soon as possible. Today's announcement from the Biden Administration is another step closer to ensuring every West Virginian who wants a vaccine can get one, restoring our economy, and getting back to life as usual.
"In the last week, I have spoken with President Biden and multiple White House officials who have assured me the number one priority for the administration is quickly producing and efficiently distributing the vaccine. I'm glad to see them put their money where their mouth is and ramp up vaccine distribution."
On Sunday, Manchin spoke with members of the National Economic Council and stressed that the number one priority must be quickly producing and efficiently distributing the vaccine throughout the country. Last week, he spoke with Gen. Gus Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed on Covid-19 vaccine procurement and distribution about the need for additional vaccines in West Virginia.
