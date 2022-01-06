Oak Hill, WV (25901)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.