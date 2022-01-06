CHARLESTON — West Virginia is now seeing the highest number of new daily Covid cases since the peak of the Delta surge and with a more than 20 percent positivity rate.
Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday morning during his pandemic briefing the situation will not improve any time soon.
“It is going to get way worse than this,” he said of the soaring number of positive cases, presumed to be mainly the Omicron variant.
On Tuesday, 2,353 new cases were confirmed by the DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources), and that follows about 5,000 reported over New Year’s weekend, bringing the total number of active cases to almost 16,000.
The seven-day daily average of new cases was 2,132, exceeding the peak average of 1,978 reached on Sept. 15 during the Delta variant surge.
Forty of the state’s 55 counties were in the red on Tuesday, with Mercer, Monroe and McDowell counties all red.
“For all practical purposes, the whole state is red,” he said.
The positivity rate (percent of positive cases of the total tested) jumped to 20.74 percent Tuesday.
“I have never seen this before,” Justice said of the high rate.
Increasing numbers of positive cases mean more hospitalizations as 716 Covid-related hospitalizations were reported Tuesday with 195 in ICUs and 118 on ventilators. The peak of those in the hospital during the Delta surge was 1,012.
But state officials all say hospitals have fewer staff now, and the problem is not related to having enough beds, it is having enough personnel to care for those who are in a bed.
As a response, Justice said 37 combat medics in the state National Guard, which is on “high alert,” will be retrained this weekend to obtain recertification.
“They are doing that in order to be sure that we can cover a run on the bank with our hospitals,” he said.
Justice also authorized the West Virginia National Guard to “build out” to 600 personnel on the Joint InterAgency Task “and they are currently working to identify any additional medical assets who can assist, if there is a need. We have also identified teams of Liaison Officers to go to hospitals to assess needs, if requested.”
The WVNG will be conducting training of more than 350 personnel to ensure that there are enough available to deploy to hospitals if requested, he added.
Task Force director retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer said staffing is the number one problem and made the point all residents can help by getting vaccinated and boosted.
“The bottom line is, unvaccinated West Virginians are delaying critical care for other fellow West Virginians,” he said of the many non-Covid related cases where treatment may be jeopardized with an overrun of Covid patients.
Hoyer said he expects the number of Covid patients in hospitals will go “much higher.”
But the vaccination rate is moving up slowly, especially with the needed booster shots, which restrengthen immunity five months (lowered from six months) after the first two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson.
State Covid-19 Czar Clay Marsh said the FDA has now also approved boosters for all those at least 12 years old.
That is especially important now, he said, because more and more kids are getting Covid, with 11 now hospitalized around the state, and unvaccinated kids stand a 10 times greater chance of being sick enough to go to the hospital than the vaccinated.
Marsh also said vaccines are the key for all eligible ages, and the boosters are especially important. However, just over 327,000 booster shots have been administered, which is about 18 percent of those fully vaccinated, and that, he said, is “way too low.”
Not getting a booster shot predisposes people, especially those at risk, to getting more severe complications if infected, he added, and that can challenge hospitals, which continue to take care of patients still trying to recover from the Delta variant.
Justice said now is not the time to become complacent.
“We cannot afford to become numb to this,” he said. “We can’t become numb about the folks that we’ve lost. We can’t become numb that we have more people in our hospitals. We’ve got to keep battling. We’ve got to keep striving to make this thing go away.”
However, Justice once again said mitigation mandates are not on the horizon.
“Technically, we are still under a State of Emergency,” he said, but he depends on the Task Force to make recommendations to him as far as mandates are concerned.
“That recommendation (for a mask mandate) has not come to me,” he said. “We are handling this without mandates … We don’t want to have mandates. I absolutely do not think it’s time to put in a mask mandate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.