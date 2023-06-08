CHARLESTON – The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) Covid-19 surge testing team will host a free testing, vaccine and booster clinic in Hilltop on Saturday, June 10, at the Hilltop Baptist Convention Center, 285 The Baptist Road.
All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is needed.
Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available to everyone. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Rapid Covid-19 testing is now being administered at clinics. Pfizer and Omicron booster shots are being offered.
For more information, visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.
