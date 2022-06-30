The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said that, as of June 29, there were 2,014 active Covid-19 cases statewide. There had been two deaths since the last report, with a total of 7,059 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
Active cases per county on Wednesday were: Barbour (8), Berkeley (109), Boone (36), Braxton (17), Brooke (12), Cabell (108), Calhoun (9), Clay (11), Doddridge (3), Fayette (69), Gilmer (3), Grant (15), Greenbrier (56), Hampshire (22), Hancock (32), Hardy (8), Harrison (81), Jackson (17), Jefferson (66), Kanawha (230), Lewis (10), Lincoln (13), Logan (39), Marion (84), Marshall (29), Mason (24), McDowell (33), Mercer (76), Mineral (28), Mingo (17), Monongalia (117), Monroe (15), Morgan (14), Nicholas (31), Ohio (39), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (8), Pocahontas (4), Preston (24), Putnam (85), Raleigh (85), Randolph (18), Ritchie (8), Roane (29), Summers (16), Taylor (20), Tucker (8), Tyler (6), Upshur (47), Wayne (29), Webster (9), Wetzel (17), Wirt (3), Wood (93) and Wyoming (23).
West Virginians ages 6 months-and-older are recommended to get vaccinated against the virus that causes Covid-19. Those 5 years-and-older should receive a booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50-and-over who are four months or greater from their first booster are recommended, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.
Visit the WV Covid-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a Covid-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on Covid-19 vaccination. To learn more about Covid-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
To locate nearby Covid-19 testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
With the exhaustion of federal funding for Covid-19 testing, officials at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced this week that it will make changes to its testing practices by the end of the month.
"Many testing locations throughout the state transitioned to billing private insurance a month ago," said Dr. Steven Eshenaur, KCHD health officer and executive director. "While we were very fortunate — working with local and state partners — to be able to extend free Covid-19 PCR testing a few more weeks, we realized it just is not sustainable without additional funding at the federal level."
Beginning July 1, KCHD will bill patients’ insurance for Covid-19 PCR testing. Alternatively, people may request a free Covid-19 test kit for at-home use.
Testing will be by appointment only and can be arranged by calling 304-348-8080.
Appointments are available from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Walk-in service is still available during those hours for those who only want the home test kit.
For more information on testing, vaccines and all other public health services, visit www.kchdwv.org or call the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department at 304-348-8080.
