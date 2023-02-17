Heavy rains through most of Thursday, Feb. 16 have led to rock slides, flooded homes and roadways and more across Fayette County. At this time, first responders from around the region, including the Fayette County Swift Water Rescue team, are searching around the Pax area for an infant who was swept away by floodwaters. The first responders have set up a command center at the Park and Ride in Pax off the West Virginia Turnpike.