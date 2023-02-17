First responders searching for infant

Heavy rains through most of Thursday, Feb. 16 have led to rock slides, flooded homes and roadways and more across Fayette County. At this time, first responders from around the region, including the Fayette County Swift Water Rescue team, are searching around the Pax area for an infant who was swept away by floodwaters. The first responders have set up a command center at the Park and Ride in Pax off the West Virginia Turnpike.

 Steve Keenan/The Fayette Tribune

An infant has reportedly been swept away by floodwaters in Fayette County, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Crews from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Fayette County Swift Water Rescue and other responders are on scene in the Pax area searching for the infant.

At approximately 8:26 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, the Fayette County 911 Center received a call that a vehicle was stuck in high water in the area of 2179 Paint Creek Road, Pax, Fridley reported. The female caller told dispatchers her infant child was in the vehicle and she was unable to locate the baby.

No other information will be released at this time and will updated when possible.

Packs Branch Road and Paint Creek Road are both closed due to high water.

Flooding has occurred in other parts of the area as well. Follow www.fayettetribune.com for more updates.

