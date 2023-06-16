Sharon Cruikshank, one-term mayor of Fayetteville, easily was chosen to fill the post for another term on Tuesday.
Cruikshank, who was opposed in the race by Joseph N. Howard, was elected by a margin of 227 to 31 according to unofficial results.
On Wednesday, she expressed her gratitude to her neighbors.
“I’m just very humbled and honored that they trust me enough to re-elect me,” she said. “Fayetteville raised me and I feel I owe Fayetteville everything and I’m just humbled to get to serve them again.”
“I don’t have any big plans,” she answered when asked about the future. “I just want Fayetteville to be Fayetteville. I don’t have visions of being something other than Fayetteville.”
Recorder Zenda Carte Vance, who ran unopposed, garnered 208 votes, while the unofficial vote tally for the town council was: Okey Skidmore, 193; Lori Tabit, 183; Stanley Boyd, 178; Gabe Peña, 168; and Brian Good, 167.
Fayetteville’s citizens overwhelmingly voted to renew the town’s additional levies by a total of 201 for and 58 against.
• • •
Elections also were held in Pax and Pratt. Follow The Fayette Tribune for updates on those numbers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.