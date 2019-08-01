FAYETTEVILLE — The Gaines Estate in Fayetteville annually has attracted music fans to join the tens of thousands already in the area for Bridge Day to its two-day Bridge Jam, but the weather isn’t always that great on the third weekend in October.
To hopefully beat the odds and host an event under more favorable temperatures and weather conditions, Bridge Jam organizers have moved the festival until earlier in the year for 2019.
This year’s version of Bridge Jam is scheduled for Aug. 23-24 on the Cascade Festival Grounds, 225 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville.
“We changed the date, that’s a big change,” Bill Wells, a co-owner of Cascade Properties and organizer of Bridge Jam, said Friday. “We used to have it in conjunction with Bridge Day.
“The weather’s unpredictable at that time of year and we decided we’d have better luck with the weather in August,” he said. “A lot of people who attend musical festivals want to camp out, and the heat and temperatures are much nicer for camping (in August).”
Not only should the weather be much nicer for Bridge Jam 2019, there will be more music than ever, a mix of bluegrass, country, country rock and classic rock. In previous years, music on Saturday didn’t start until after Bridge Day had concluded.
“On Saturday, music starts at 10 in the morning and gates open at 9:00,” Wells said.
Besides adding music during the day on Saturday, Bridge Jam organizers have found one more way to cut down on “dead time.”
“This year we’ll have two stages,” Wells said. “When we had one stage, every time a band finished a set, we’d have 30 minutes of dead time while the next band set up.
“Now with two stages, we’ve got more bands and no dead time.”
Known also as a craft beer festival, Wells said there will be more beverages to try as well.
“We’ve got more craft breweries. Last year we had six; this year we’ll have eight, 24 craft beers,” he said.
“It’s still family-friendly, great music (and) we’ve got some great food vendors,” Wells added.
Musicians scheduled for Bridge Jam are Aqueous, Mountain Heart, Larry Keel Experience, Fletcher’s Grove, The Kind Thieves, Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns, Long Point String Band, Groundhog Gravy, The Boatmen, Krista Hughes Band, The Great Grass Sea, Creek Don’t Rise, Hit and Run Band and Mud Hens.
Tickets are offered at a discount price through the end of the month on the website at thebridgejam.com.
Tent and RV camping will be available on Friday and Saturday nights, and large corporate and family reunion tent sites with tables and chairs will be available to rent inside the festival grounds near the stage.
Other festival attractions include yoga clinics and art and craft vendors.
Sponsorship and vendor packages also are available for companies that wish to participate in Bridge Jam 2019. For more on those opportunities, call Wells at 304-382-7509 or email Bwells7027@gmail.com or contact Richard Stephens at 304-552-5521 or by email at rstephens@stephensauto.com.
For more information on the two-day event or to purchase tickets, visit thebridgejam.com or check out its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thebridgejam/
Email ckeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @Fayette_Cheryl
