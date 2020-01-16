Fayette County Commissioner Denise Scalph

said the county is among those in Southern West Virginia struggling with declining coal severance taxes and rising regional jail costs. In previous years, Scalph said, Fayette could predictably rely on a “healthy coal severance” of about $1.2 million. “This past year, it was just up from $300,000,” she said. “So that’s huge. And that’s not going to come back. When you had a decline in your revenue, and then you have an increase in your jail bill, somehow, some way, you have to find a balance there.”