A Fayette County resident is in jail after allegedly attacking a grandparent, Fayette Sheriff Mike Fridley reported in a press release on Monday.
On Sunday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to a home on Boonesborough Road in Deepwater regarding a domestic violence incident, the release reported. They discovered a grandfather with lacerations to his head.
The injuries required medical treatment, Fridley reported.
Deputies arrested the man’s grandchild, 22-year-old Tyler Schoolcraft of Deepwater, on the felony charge of malicious wounding. Schoolcraft was also charged with violation of a protective order and was transported to Mount Olive Correctional Center to await arraignment. He now is being held in Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Smithers Police Department assisted with the call.
Those with information on the case may contact Fayette Sheriff’s Deputy K.D. Spears at 304-574-3590 or on Facebook at “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department” or Crime Stoppers at 304-255-STOP.
