A West Virginia primary election delayed by four weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic will unfold on Tuesday, June 9. Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
As voters enter their respective polling places Tuesday, state and local officials remind them of changes due to the pandemic.
Secretary of State Mac Warner wants voters who have not yet participated in this year's election to feel safe and prepared to vote.
"Voting in-person at a polling location supervised by both major parties and managed by experienced poll workers where every voter is guaranteed the right to cast a secret ballot is the gold standard in voting throughout the world," Warner said in a press release.
Many have already cast ballots statewide. For example, in Fayette County, over 4,100 absentee ballots had been received at the county clerk's office through Thursday, said County Clerk Alicia Treadway. Due to an error that was corrected early in the process, some of those will be provisionals. The clerk's office must account for both ballots back from individuals. The ballot with the error will be spoiled and the second one will be counted. In situations where both ballots weren't returned, the ballot will proceed to canvass.
Absentee ballots still not cast must be hand-delivered by Monday, June 8, Treadway stressed. According to Warner's office, they can also be mailed with a postmark by June 9. To be counted, absentee ballots must be received by the county clerk by start of canvass on June 15.
According to Warner, 262,441 state voters had applied for an absentee ballot as of the close of business on June 4. Of those, 191,346 had already returned their completed ballots. Absentee voters in this primary election comprise about 15.6 percent of the state's registered voters.
In the last West Virginia presidential primary, fewer than 6,700 registered voters participated by absentee ballot.
Besides those utilizing the absentee process this year, 950 Fayette County individuals voted early at one of three locations, said Treadway.
To inform and prepare voters to cast their ballots in-person on Election Day, Warner provides five tips:
• Be prepared to be patient. The health and safety of poll workers and voters have been the primary concern at the state and county level when preparing for in-person voting. Poll workers and election officials at every precinct have been provided with personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, gloves, and masks. Additionally, counties have trained poll workers on how to keep every location safe and secure by spacing voters, keeping voting machines separate, and designing polling locations according to state and federal health official guidelines. Voters will be asked to maintain at least 6 feet from each other, which may make lines seem longer than normal. Voters should consider bringing a bottle of water, umbrella, or even a chair, if standing outside in hot or rainy weather is a concern.
• Consider bringing a mask and marking utensil. Voters are encouraged to bring their own protective equipment. If you don't have a mask, many counties (but not all) will have masks available. Voters may also wear a bandanna or scarf, or simply pull their shirt over their mouth and nose when in the polling place to protect others. Voters may also bring their own stylus, pencil or marking device. Remember that it is illegal to record the voting process inside a polling location, so refrain from taking videos or photos while in the polling place.
• Ensure your polling location hasn't changed and review your sample ballot ahead of time. Precinct and polling location changes can be found at GoVoteWV.com. To reduce wait time, review the sample ballot before voting. Sample ballots are also online at GoVoteWV.com.
• Bring identification. West Virginia law requires voters to provide one of many forms of valid identification when casting a ballot in person. Voter ID does not have to include a photo but must show the voter's name.
• Watch for suspicious activity; if you see something, say something. Voters can help identify suspicious activity and potential fraud during the election by watching for things like people handing out slates or lists of candidates to voters, voters taking photos of their ballot for "proof" of how they voted, candidates inside the polling place, etc. Report this type of activity to the Secretary of State's toll-free election fraud tip line at 877-FRAUD-WV.
"We want voters to know that casting a ballot in-person will be safe and secure," Warner said. "Counties have received guidance on how to disinfect polling locations, sanitize equipment, and properly run in-person voting. With state and federal health officials recommending social distancing, voters should anticipate lines that may appear long — though wait times should not be increased.
"With record numbers of people exercising absentee and early voting options, we do not anticipate long wait times at polls. We also recommend voters wear a mask to protect others if they choose to do so."
Due to COVID-19 guidelines issued by Gov. Jim Justice and the Fayette County Health Department, the Fayette County Commission is asking all elected officials, employees, media and the public to wear a mask or face covering if they plan to be at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building Tuesday night for election results. Social distancing is still required.
With the amount of workers and space needed to allow for social distancing, the public is urged to follow the results on WZTS-COZI TV live beginning at 7 p.m. WZTS can be located on Facebook, via Suddenlink on channel 4 (plateau) and channel 17 (valley), and on ROKU TV-WZTS.
Weather permitting, a TV will be set up outside the Memorial Building for the public to view results.
Treadway said enough poll workers will be on hand to assist voters Tuesday. "I have a very good relationship with all my poll workers and we stick together," she said.
Ami Dangerfield, Fayette County Commission assistant, said as of late last week all polling places were poised and ready to handle Tuesday's election. Below is a list of Fayette County polling places provided by the county commission:
• Precincts 1, 8 and 15 (Lochgelly, Summerlee, Oak Hill, Harlem Heights) — Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene annex, 1913 Main Street E., Oak Hill, WV 25901
• Precinct 4 (Gatewood, Cunard, Garten) — Gatewood Outreach Center, 8006 Gatewood Road, Fayetteville, WV 25840
• Precinct 5 (Scarbro, Carlisle, Whipple) — Scarbro Head Start Building (former elementary school), 93 Hambrick Road, Scarbro, WV 25917
• Precincts 9 and 13 (Oak Hill, Minden) — SALS Historic Oak Hill School, 170 School Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901
• Precinct 10 (Oak Hill) — St. Peter and Paul Catholic School, 123 Elmore Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901
• Precincts 11 and 12 (Oak Hill) — Lewis Foundation Christian Community Center, 469 Central Avenue, Oak Hill, WV 25901
• Precinct 17 (Pax) — Pax City Hall, 37 School Street, Pax, WV, 25904
• Precinct 18 (Dothan, Kingston) — Fairview United Methodist Church, 668 Okey L. Patteson Road (Mossy), Scarbro, WV 25917
• Precinct 19 (Glen Jean, Hilltop, Harvey, Thurmond) — National Park Service, 104 Main Street, Glen Jean, WV 25846
• Precinct 23 (Mount Hope) — Mount Hope Fire Department, 428 Main Street, Mount Hope, WV 25880
• Precinct 26 (Cannelton, Carbondale) — Local Union Hall #8843, 3291 Cannelton Hollow Road, Cannelton, WV 25036
• Precinct 28 (Smithers, Boomer, Harewood) — New Smithers City Hall, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV 25186
• Precinct 29 (Falls View, Alloy, Charlton Heights, Glen Ferris, Kanawha Falls) — Falls View Community Center, 5407 Midland Trail, Charlton Heights, WV 25040
• Precinct 31 (Jodie) — Gauley River Volunteer Fire Dept., 454 Jodie Road, Jodie, WV 26690
• Precinct 32 (Belva, Dixie) — Bell Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Tabit Addition, 1424 Dixie Highway, Dixie, WV 25059
• Precinct 38 (Gauley Bridge) — Gauley Bridge Elementary School, 140 Walnut Street, Gauley Bridge, WV 25085
• Precinct 41 (Page, Kincaid, Wriston) — Page Head Start Building, 8292 Deepwater Mountain Road, Page, WV 25152
• Precinct 42 (Beards Fork, Robson) — Christian Revival Center, 9101 Deepwater Mountain Road, Robson, WV 25173
• Precinct 45 (Powellton) — Armstrong Creek Volunteer Fire Dept., 3319 Armstrong Creek Road, Powellton, WV 25161
• Precinct 46 (Kimberly, Deepwater, Montgomery Heights) — Kimberly Head Start Building, 21 Kimberly School Road, Mount Carbon, WV 25139
• Precinct 47 (Montgomery) — New Montgomery City Hall, 706 Third Avenue, Montgomery, WV 25136
• Precinct 51 (Beckwith) — Beckwith Apostolic Church, 4033 Beckwith Road, Fayetteville, WV 25840
• Precincts 52 and 56 (Fayetteville) — Memorial Building, 200 W. Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, WV 25840
• Precinct 55 (Fayetteville) — Fayetteville PK-8 School, 515 W. Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, WV 25840
• Precinct 58 (Mountain Cove, Ramsey, Clifty) — Midland Trail High School, 26719 Midland Trail, Hico, WV 25854
• Precinct 59 (Ansted) — Midland Trail Community Center (old middle school in cafeteria), 47 Church Street, Ansted, WV 25812
• Precinct 60 (Ansted, Victor) — Ansted Elementary School, 27 School Street, Ansted, WV 25812
• Precinct 65 (Ames Heights, Lansing, Edmond) — New River Gorge Campground, 24 Pennington Place (off Milroy Grose Road), Ansted, WV 25812
• Precinct 67 (Lookout, Winona) — Nuttall Community Building, 30930 Midland Trail, Lookout, WV 25866
• Precinct 68 (Meadow Bridge, Beelick Knob, Springdale) — Meadow Bridge High School, 2725 Main Street, Meadow Bridge, WV 25976
• Precinct 72 (Danese, Layland, Prince) — Green Valley UMC, 6224 Meadow Bridge Road, Danese, WV 25831
• Precinct 74 (Clifftop, Nallen, Corliss) — Corliss Community Center, 90 River Road, Lookout, WV 25868
