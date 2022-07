Deputy Sheriff Coty Pierson, center, is recognized as the Fayette County Deputy of the Quarter, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley. Pierson is assigned to the Fayetteville Detachment of the FCSD. "We are very proud of his hard work in service to Fayette County and congratulate him on the recognition by his supervisors and colleagues," Fridley said. Pierson is pictured with, from left, Chief Deputy Rod Perdue and Fridley.