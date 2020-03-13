CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has been made aware of a telephone scam that may be targeting its customers. Reports have been received of individuals receiving telephone calls stating that their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are closing and asking the individual to respond by pressing a number “if they wish to continue receiving benefits.”
DHHR stresses that it does not utilize telephone calls to notify individuals of the closing of benefits. Any official notification about case reviews or redeterminations will be sent via regular U.S. mail. DHHR advises its customers to not give out information via telephone or engage with this type of caller.
If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, please call the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-368-8808.
For more information regarding DHHR benefits, contact DHHR’s Customer Service Center at 1-877-716-1212.
