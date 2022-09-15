GLEN JEAN — Join regional historians and park rangers for a series of free programs throughout the region at the 2022 Hidden History Happenings scheduled Sept. 16 through Sept. 25.
Discover Appalachian history, the rich sites, stories, and traditional music of Southern West Virginia’s heritage, and explore stories of people and places — sometimes hidden in plain sight — at free programs at historic sites in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and the West Virginia State Parks of Babcock, Carnifex Ferry Battlefield, Pipestem Resort and Twin Falls Resort.
This event will also feature tours in communities like Bramwell and throughout Summers County. You can also explore historic areas at your own pace throughout the National Coal Heritage Area on auto tours and self-guided walking tours. Enjoy online videos that celebrate the history of this region, plus share your history stories by participating in daily heritage challenges on social media.
Find your connection to history and community through the stories of the past. See program descriptions, dates, times, and meeting locations at https://www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/hidden-history-weekend.htm. Some programs do require advanced reservations when the number of participants is limited. Wear comfortable shoes and bring water for all guided hikes. Be sure to check the website close to the event dates for any last-minute program additions and updates.
Learn more about these heritage sites at www.nps.gov/neri, www.coalheritage.org, www.wvstateparks.com, www.exploresummgerscounty.com and www.activeswv.org.
Find event updates on the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/newrivergorgenps.
