A Fayetteville man is in jail on numerous charges stemming from a domestic incident, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies Sunday were dispatched to Kaymoor Road in the Fayetteville area regarding a disturbance call. The deputies were advised while en route that the male suspect was outside the home striking a vehicle with an axe. The suspect was apprehended after running off into the woods. A firearm was located near where he was captured.
Michael Allen Taylor of Fayetteville was arrested for domestic assault, domestic battery, brandishing a deadly weapon, and destruction of property.
It was discovered after the arrest that Taylor is a convicted felon and that the serial number on the recovered firearm has been filed off. This may result in Taylor facing additional charges at a later date.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through its Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
