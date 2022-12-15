BECKLEY – ARH Oak Hill Primary Care, a department of Beckley ARH Hospital, recently welcomed Amanda Godfrey, DO.
Dr. Godfrey, a native of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, is no stranger to southern West Virginia, as she graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg and completed her family medicine residency at Access Health in Beckley.
She returns to the area after working in family health for nearly a decade in her native Pennsylvania.
“Dr. Godfrey comes to us with several years of primary care experience and has a wealth of knowledge,” said Beckley ARH COO Beau Masterson. “She is not only a great doctor, but she is the type of person we want serving our community. We couldn’t be happier to have her on our team.”
While working in Pennsylvania, Dr. Godfrey said she, her husband Andrew and their 2-year-old son regularly visited Beckley, where she maintained a home.
“My husband I were thinking about our next move – what was best for my career and for our family,” she said of her decision to relocate. “He really liked it here and it just seemed like a good fit.”
Dr. Godfrey said she looks forward to growing her practice, caring for generations of area residents.
“I’m happy to be here,” she said, describing the Oak Hill area as welcoming. “It’s a beautiful community and my goal is to take the best care of patients, making sure I’m doing what is best for their health.”
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Godfrey, contact 304-465-6416.
ARH Oak Hill Primary Care is located at 223 Maple Ave. in Oak Hill.
