CHARLESTON — The Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health on July 1 officially expressed its gratitude to Dr. Sherri A. Young, DO, FAAFP, MBA, the former health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, for her service over the past three years.
"The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is better positioned to meet the challenges of a post-pandemic world thanks to Dr. Young’s leadership during the Covid-19 crisis,” said Jeremy Nelson, board president. “Sherri’s work with the Unified Health Command literally put Charleston and Kanawha County in the national spotlight when it came to showing how to get the job done for Covid-19 testing and vaccinations." That work was featured in TIME, the New York Times, Bloomberg, the Washington Post and STAT Media.
"Dr. Young’s initial enthusiasm for the role transitioned to a ‘boots on the ground’ approach, often taking her to remote parts of the county, whether she was facing the Covid-19 pandemic or the HIV epidemic," Nelson said. "She was — and is — known for her compassionate care for all of Kanawha County’s citizens, and we are grateful for her work."
Young is currently the associate chief medical officer to the CAMC Health Network. She was succeeded at the health department by Dr. Steven C. Eshenaur, DO, MBA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.