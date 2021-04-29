A routine traffic patrol on Monday resulted in a drug charge being lodged against a Fayette County man, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.
On Monday, Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies were patrolling in the Oak Hill area. They conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction. A search of the vehicle following a positive indication by a sheriff's K9 yielded a quantity of substance believed to be heroin, authorities said.
Keith Allen Sizemore, 40, of Oak Hill, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver narcotics. He awaits court proceedings.
Anyone with information about the incident, which remains under investigation, is asked to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or through Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
