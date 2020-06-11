A traffic stop in Ansted led to felony drug charges, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Fayette County sheriff’s deputies executed a traffic stop on a vehicle for an infraction in the Ansted area on June 7. After a positive indication by a Sheriff’s K-9, a search was conducted which yielded methamphetamines, marijuana, three firearms, baggies for packaging, scales and nearly $2,000 in cash.
Joshua Hanshew and Susan Fields of Ansted were arrested and each charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics and conspiracy to commit a felony. They were transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.” Also, individuals can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
