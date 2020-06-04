A North Carolina man is facing drug charges in Fayette County, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Early on Sunday, May 31, Fayette County deputies conducted a traffic stop on a rental vehicle on Gatewood Road near Oak Hill. A search of the vehicle yielded a large quantity of methamphetamines, over $2,000 in cash, and scales and packaging supplies.
Jason Westwood Lego, 40, of Newport, North Carolina, was charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics. He awaits court proceedings.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.
