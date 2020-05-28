A Fayette County pair is facing drug charges following a traffic stop, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
On May 22, Fayette County sheriff’s deputies conducted a stop on a vehicle in the Edmond area for a traffic infraction. A search was conducted after a positive indication was provided by a Sheriff’s K-9. Several individually-packaged units of heroin were located.
Michael Shepherd, of Edmond, was arrested on the scene and charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, conspiracy to commit a felony, delivery of a controlled substance and a traffic offense. Candice Adkins, of Ansted, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and conspiracy to commit a felony. They both await court proceedings.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.” Or, contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
