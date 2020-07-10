An Oak Hill woman is facing drug charges in Fayette County, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
In the early morning hours of July 6, a Fayette County sheriff’s deputy was on routine patrol in the Oak Hill area when a vehicle drove toward him in his lane. According to Fridley, the deputy got the vehicle stopped and made contact with the driver. The driver, Bonita Hobbs, 48, of Oak Hill, was found to be unlicensed due to a previous DUI conviction. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a quantity of heroin, baggies and scales consistent with the sales of narcotics.
Hobbs was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics and driving while license revoked due to DUI. She was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.” You can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
