Secretary of State Mac Warner recently released a weekly update on statewide voter participation in the 2020 primary election. The updates include absentee and early voting data, including the number of absentee ballots requested and returned to county clerks. Updates are available mid-week on the West Virginia Secretary of State office's social media platforms.
Data as of 2 a.m. on May 26 included:
• Statewide absentee ballots requested: 249,263, or 20.3% of registered voters
• Statewide absentee ballots cast: 135,726, or 11.1% of registered voters
• Registered voters: 1,228,900
In-person early voting began May 27 and will end June 6. Weekly numbers of in-person early voters will also be made available.
Early voting locations and hours are now available at https://sos.wv.gov/elections/Documents/Early%20Voting%20Locations.pdf. In Fayette County, there are three locations: Danese Community Center, Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building and Montgomery City Hall. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Sample ballots are available to voters at http://apps.sos.wv.gov/Elections/SampleBallots.
For more information on how to vote in the June 9 primary election, visit GoVoteWV.com.
