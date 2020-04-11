The COVID-19 pandemic is causing major disruptions in many facets of our lives, and celebrating Easter Sunday on April 12 will be no different.
However, numerous local churches will celebrate like they have in recent weeks with services streaming on social media or in another fashion. Some may even be planning drive in services.
The Fayette County Health Department urges restraint when conducting services.
"We ... realize that people want to be in church this Sunday for Easter," read an April 8 message on the department's Facebook page.
"Please DO NOT bring people together for a church service. There are several ways to provide a message without having people together. We have several churches that are doing church via Zoom or Facebook live. We also have churches doing drive in worship services. If you plan to have drive in services, please make certain people know that they must stay in their vehicles. You should also make sure cars are parked at a safe distance from one another."
