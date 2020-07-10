Staci Boggs, left, volunteer coordinator for Fayette Connected, a virtual volunteer center connecting groups and organizations in need of help with those willing to volunteer, and Libby Campbell Lucas, a volunteer who has worked to ensure that first responders receive the masks created by Boggs’ volunteers, are just part of the countywide effort to ensure that those on the front lines are masked up. For more on Fayette Connected, see an upcoming edition of The Fayette Tribune and visit the group's website at fayetteconnected.org.