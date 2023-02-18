PAX — Emergency responders from several counties braved cold, snowy conditions in high water throughout the day Friday searching Paint Creek for an infant who was swept away by floodwaters Friday morning.
According to a press release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a completely-submerged vehicle with a single passenger inside was located at about 2:30 p.m. The occupant was an 11-week-old baby boy.
According to the release, interviews conducted by Fayette County deputies determined that the baby's mother had misjudged the depth of the water and drove in the road until she realized it was too deep. She then attempted to get the baby from the vehicle, but the vehicle was swept away before she could make the rescue. The area in which the auto was recovered had water as deep as 18 feet in some spots, according to Fridley. Muddy water made visibility near zero, hindering first responders and their ability to search, he noted.
"We cannot stress enough the importance of not driving through flood waters," Fridley said in the release. "Water depth is very hard to judge, as well as it is hard to judge the speed of moving water. It is best to remember the phrase 'Don't Drown, Turn Around.'
"Please join us in praying for the mother and the family due to this tragic accident. We would also like to pray for the first responders who were involved."
While on site in Pax prior to the discovery of the vehicle and the infant, Fridley said, "At approximately 8:26 this morning, the 911 center received a call from a female stating that she was stuck in the water and she couldn’t find her infant child. Swift Water Rescue and the deputy sheriffs responded. A little bit further investigation found out that the driver, who was a mother, made a bad decision and went into high water, standing water here in Pax, and she tried to get her child out of the vehicle and, as we know now, the child never left the vehicle and the vehicle was swept away.
"The Swift Water Rescue (is a combination) of all fire departments in Fayette County; we also have Raleigh County here with us, Nicholas County, DNR."
"I can’t, I can’t, I can’t stress it enough, nothing’s more important than our family," Fridley reiterated. "Getting somewhere, you know, turn around and don’t drown. Don’t go into standing water, period. It don’t take much to wash a car away. I feel for this family. I feel for our first responders who’ve dealt with this. We just ask for prayers for all."
Packs Branch Road and Paint Creek Road were both closed Friday due to high water. The area of Pax is prone to flooding, Fridley pointed out.
The sheriff offered special thanks to the following agencies for their assistance in search and recovery: The Fayette County Office of Emergency Management, the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, the Fayette County Swift Water Rescue Team, the Fayette County Rope Rescue Team, Pax Fire Department, Mount Hope Fire Department, Oak Hill Fire Department, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, the Beckley-Raleigh County Office of Emergency Management, the Nicholas County Office of Emergency Management, the Beaver Fire Department Dive Team, and the American Red Cross.
Elsewhere in the county Friday, Kevin Walker, Fayette County director of emergency management, said, "Right now, we’re seeing nuisance flooding in our normal areas, which is Scarbro, Whipple, Dunloup Creek, Paint Creek. That’s about it."
There was a rescue of a person from a vehicle in Mount Hope under an underpass earlier Friday, Walker said.
Late Friday morning, Walker said there had been no home flooding reported to his office.
A slide also hindered traffic on Rte. 60 in Gauley Bridge.
