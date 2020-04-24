Two Energy Express sites in Fayette County need AmeriCorps mentors as soon as possible, according to a press release from Southern Appalachian Labor School Director Dr. John David.
Energy Express is an eight-week summer reading and nutrition program which promotes the school success of West Virginia children, primarily those living in rural and low-income communities. Mentors, site supervisors and other volunteers work with area children to maintain or enhance their reading levels through art, drama, vocabulary and other activities. It is scheduled for June 11-July 31.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Energy Express will operate differently this summer, but it will still occur and likely be more important than ever, according to the press release.
As such, mentors will be needed. Those who sign up to be an AmeriCorps member receive a $1,850 living allowance, a $1,289.95 education award and 300 hours of service. More details can be located at energyexpress.wvu.edu.
David also stresses that mentors can work another job from mid-afternoon onward daily. Also, if mentors come from outside the immediate area, SALS can arrange housing.
Mentors apply online. If they seek further information, however, they can call the Energy Express office at West Virginia University at 304-293-3855. They can also call J.R. Davis at WVU Extension in Fayetteville at 304-574-4253, ext. 233, or call SALS at 304-779-2280 or 304-465-9732.
