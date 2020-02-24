CHARLESTON — West Virginia lawmakers in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted to make it harder to sue health care providers that serve people with substance use disorder.
“There’s a real effort to marginalize anybody that’s different or perceived to be different from the majority of people in this state,” said Sen. Mike Romano, D- Harrison, who opposed the bill.
The original version of Senate Bill 821, sponsored by Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, would have made it so people with mental illness and substance use disorder presenting at government or behavioral health facilities providing crisis stabilization services and/or alcohol detoxification services, substance use disorder services and/or drug overdose services on a short-term basis would have a higher burden of proof to sue over mistreatment.
The bill stated that those providers would not be liable for any civil damages “as a result of any act or omission arising from or related to providing crisis stabilization and/or drug and alcohol detoxification services, substance use disorder services, drug overdose services, and withdrawal services on a short-term basis, so long as the services are provided in good faith and do not involve the gross negligence or willful or wanton misconduct of the facility, or its directors, officers, employees, or contractors.”
Jeremiah Underhill, legal director for Disability Rights of WV, said the bill, which was revised to no longer include “crisis stabilization services” on Thursday, “provides a ton of protection to the facility and allows them and their employees to commit negligence without any possibility of being sued.”
He asked why lawmakers would enact “such a heightened burden of proof for establishing compensable misconduct by one of these providers.”
“Basically unless someone at the facility does something bad damn near on purpose they can’t be held liable,” he said. “This bill provides a ton of protection to the facility and allows them and their employees to commit negligence without any possibility of being sued.”
During the committee meeting Thursday, Mark Drennan, CEO of the West Virginia Behavioral Healthcare Providers Association, told lawmakers his organization had requested the bill because West Virginia’s addiction helpline, 1-844-HELP4WV, is sending people in crisis to ERs for medical clearance, and ERs are becoming clogged.
He told lawmakers that doctors aren’t always present at the mental health centers.
“Do you believe these patients are any more unique than other patients who come in in crisis?” asked Sen. Rich Lindsay, D-Kanawha, using someone who’d just been in a car accident as an example.
“They would be different,” Drennan said. “Our members are not serving people that are in car accidents.”
“I’m just trying to wrap my mind around why these patients are different from any other patients …. I don’t think that there is a difference,” Lindsay, a personal injury lawyer, responded.
“Let’s say they’re detoxing from some sort of drug, they’re high on some sort of drug, and they pass away in the interim before they’re seen by the physician…. The center would like relief from that,” Drennan said.
Sen. Romano introduced an amendment to change the bill so that it would say, instead, that the health care providers wouldn’t be considered to have breached medical standards of care if they didn’t first require medical clearance from a hospital.
Lawmakers voted down that amendment, on a voice vote. Locally, Sen. Sue Cline, R-Wyoming, was seen voting no. Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, voted yes.
Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, then introduced an amendment to limit the bill to people with substance use disorder, including people in detox, people who’ve overdosed and and people experiencing withdrawal.
His amendment also took out the part of the bill that would have required people who are involuntarily committed to prove willful misconduct or gross negligence before suing.
Sens. Baldwin and Cline both voted yes.
Woelfel said the provision of the bill that states services must be provided in good faith and do not involve gross negligence or willful or wanton misconduct made him “comfortable.”
“I am or I wouldn’t be able to sleep tonight,” he said.
He said patients would still have “their right to a day in court if the circumstances were egregious.”
“The people that are mentally ill don’t have any lobbyists up here,” he noted. “Nobody was there to call up.”
Meanwhile, Romano, a lawyer who takes injury and wrongful death cases, argued that proving gross negligence of willful or wanton misconduct would be “rare.”
“It’s almost got to be intentional,” he said. “It’s embarrassing. We’re going to give particular medical providers immunity from just simply meeting the standard of care because somebody with some influence asked for it.”
He predicted that behavioral health facilities could become more dangerous places if the bill passes, “because when people don’t have any liability, they tend not to act as professionally and as wisely as they otherwise would.”
“So what you’re going to have is people all of a sudden going to these facilities and having serious medical events where they die, and because nobody properly assessed them to see if they needed medical treatment, you’re not going to be able to hold them liable,” he said.
The amended version passed, on a voice vote. Cline and Baldwin both voted yes.
The bill was then sent to the Senate floor to be voted on by the full Senate.
Email: ebeck@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @3littleredbones
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.