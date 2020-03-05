Brian Sparks, agriculture and natural resources agent for the WVU Extension Service in Fayette and Nicholas counties, has announced an educational meeting about grazing.
The educational dinner meeting on grazing will be held Tuesday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Sunday Road Baptist Church in Hico.
Guest speaker will be Kevin Shaffer, who was raised on a family farm in north-central West Virginia. The Shaffer family raised commercial cattle.
Shaffer, an Extension associate professor with WVU Extension Service and the WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, specializes in the areas of nutrition, feed efficiency and management in beef cattle with interest in breeding and genetics.
He serves as coordinator of the West Virginia Young Sire Evaluation Program, including the Wardensville and Southern Bull Test programs, chairs the Division of Animal and Nutritional Science Beef Committee and teaches beef cattle management and breeding courses.
The presentation will discuss the importance of sire selection to generating a profitable and sustainable cow/calf enterprise. Methods for evaluating and selecting potential sires will be presented along with critical steps in the purchase process.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to 304-574-4253. If the phone is busy and you get the answering machine, please leave a message with the number attending.
