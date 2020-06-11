A Raleigh County couple who allegedly faked the wife's fall from the overlook at Grandview State Park on Sunday evening, May 31 were arraigned in Raleigh Magistrate Court on Wednesday, June 3 on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.
Raleigh Magistrate Charles Humphrey set $100,000 bond, with a condition of home confinement at the request of Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller, for both Julie Wheeler, 43, and Rodney Wheeler, 48. Both are at Southern Regional Jail, where they had been taken after West Virginia State Police arrested them on Tuesday night, June 2.
According to data in the criminal complaint, United States District Court Southern District records and statements by West Virginia State Police officers, National Park Service rangers, Raleigh County Emergency Operation officials and Raleigh County Sheriff's Office staff, Julie was set to be sentenced on June 17 for a health fraud charge that the U.S. Attorney's office had issued against her in September 2019.
Julie had pleaded guilty on Feb. 11 to charges that she had falsely indicated to the Veteran's Administration from October 2016 to April 2018 that she was providing around-the-clock, daily care for a relative with Spina Bifida.
She was reportedly receiving $736 a day through the Spina Bifida Health Care Benefits Program, because the relative qualified for the VA services through her father's wartime military service.
On June 17, she is facing up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release and court-ordered restitution ranging from $302,131 to $469,983.
According to West Virginia State Police officers, the Wheelers hatched a plan to evade the sentencing.
Rodney and the couple's 17-year-old son allegedly drove to Grandview State Park and planted items of Julie's at the Overlook. One of them called Raleigh 911 on Sunday evening, May 31 to say that Julie had gone over the hillside, reportedly while looking for a lost earring.
The site they chose did not have surveillance cameras, according to NPS Ranger and Public Information Officer Leah Perkowski-Sisk.
A rescue effort by local fire and police officers was immediately launched Sunday evening, following the 911 call. Rescuers performed risky rope-line drops and rappelled the side of the cliff in an effort to find Julie. West Virginia National Guard searched from a helicopter with an infrared heat detecting device on Monday but failed to find her in the New River Gorge below the Grandview Overlook.
Perkowski-Sisk said a cell phone was found on the cliffside below the Overlook, but there was no disturbed foliage to indicate that she may have fallen. A search dog picked up a scent at the top of the Overlook but did not go over the hillside, she added.
Raleigh Sheriff's Office first responded to the 911 call, but West Virginia State Police eventually led the investigation. On Tuesday, June 2, State Police officers were granted a search warrant to get cell phones and other electronic communications from the Ridgeview Drive home of the couple. While executing the search at the Beaver residence, State Police allegedly found Julie hiding in a downstairs closet.
State Police charged the couple with fraudulent schemes, conspiracy, providing false information to West Virginia State Police, false emergency incident, willful disruption of a governmental process, obstructing an officer and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• • •
“After an extensive search, troopers from the Beckley State Police Detachment located Julie Wheeler alive and well,” State Police First Sgt. C.F. Kane reported in a press release that evening.
Perkowski-Sisk said that NPS rescuers were told by an unidentified person in the case that Julie had been wearing a pink shirt Sunday. NPS officials reported that a shoe was also found at the search site, but it was unclear if authorities believed the shoe belonged to Julie.
Rescuers had not been able to find signs of foliage disturbance at the site on Monday or Tuesday, Perkowski-Sisk said. A helicopter search on Monday had failed to find the missing woman.
“They have not seen an obvious disturbance (of foliage),” she reported. “The helicopter crew was out yesterday and did a visual search over the area, but, you know, there’s a lot of tree.
“There’s a lot of underbrush, a lot of Rhododendron, steep cliff lines, sharp drops.”
Among those assisting in the search were members of the Fayette County Vertical Rescue team.
Rescuers were using a rope line on Tuesday to go down into the New River Gorge, a jagged, deep canyon that attracts tourists and locals, to continue searching for Julie, Perkowski-Sisk said.
“Someone did observe the woman looking over the overlook, and when they turned around and looked back, she was gone," National Park Service Chief of Interpretation Eve West had reported on June 1. “That’s really all the information we have right now.”
Rescuers began looking for Julie immediately after the fall was reported to authorities, West reported.
Investigators had not released Julie's identity to the public, but Rodney made a Facebook post around 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 1 in which he asked the public to pray for Julie.
“The accident at Grandview yesterday involved my wife,” Rod Wheeler posted. “They haven’t found her yet, but I am holding out hope that she will be found and she is OK.
“I am heartbroken and lost right now, but I have to have faith,” he wrote. “Please give us time to work through this, and please keep us in your thoughts and prayers.”
The Wheelers had filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2011. They owned an Oak Hill motorcycle riding club, Saints and Sinners, in 2014, according to data at the Secretary of State’s Office.
The couple has two sons.
Julie had graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1994.
Julie was the owner and operator of a business called JRW Home Health Support Services in early 2019, according to court documents.
The Appalachian Region Prescription Opioid Task Force (ARPO) was investigating “pill mill” clinic operations in West Virginia and surrounding states in April 2019, according to a report by MetroNews. ARPO is a team member of the United States Attorney’s Healthcare Fraud Abuse, Recovery and Response Team (ARREST), which links civil and criminal enforcement efforts to investigate the opioid epidemic and healthcare fraud.
Julie was one of seven defendants from the Southern District who faced federal charges as a result of the ARPO investigation. The other six defendants, including five doctors, faced charges related to unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, without a legitimate medical purpose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.