When COVID-19 forced the closure of West Virginia’s restaurants and schools in March, Fritz Boettner said he immediately received emails from concerned farmers who said they might hold off on planting crops and buying seed.
Boettner, the director of the Turnrow Appalachian Farm Collective, understood the concern.
Turnrow’s biggest customers are restaurants followed by schools.
But despite the uncertainty, Boettner urged the collective’s approximately 140 farmers to press on.
“The first thing that came to my head is the last thing we need to do is stop growing food,” Boettner recalled. “We’re going to need it. We don’t know where this is going. Are we headed toward a depression? There are so many unknowns.
“We need to make sure we have a strong food system in West Virginia to make sure our communities have the ability to take care of themselves.”
In addition to those larger accounts, Turnrow also offers an online market.
But Boettner said the weekly market, which allows customers to purchase farmers’ products ranging from fresh produce to lamb, steak, ham salad, ranch dressing, maple syrup and fresh pies, had never been a big part of Turnrow’s offerings.
“I saw it as maybe a way to connect with individual (consumers),” he said. “I saw it as maybe a way to allow producers to sell and buy on a schedule but never really thought it was going to take off.”
But like almost everything else, COVID-19 changed that, too, as Boettner watched the market grow from 40 customers to nearly 400 customers in just five weeks.
“And we went from sales of meagerly, especially this time of year, $2,000 a week, to $15,000 a week,” he said.
Boettner isn’t sure just why the market has grown so much but said he believes some of it has to do with simple education, as people become aware of the market’s existence.
“People have reached out and said, ‘I’m so glad you’re here,’ ” he said. “ ‘It’s so nice to do this. I can’t believe I didn’t know you were here before.’ ”
Boettner said he also believes lack of convenience is one of the things that have kept the market from gaining popularity in the past.
“You have to buy at certain times and you have to wait to pick it up at certain times,” he said, explaining customers who place orders between Wednesdays and Saturdays must then pick their orders up – curbside deliveries are now available – on designated days at hubs in Lewisburg, Alderson, Greenville, Talcott, Huntington, Fayetteville and Charleston.
Although he said that “inconvenience” might have been a turnoff in the past, he said shopping habits changed quickly in recent weeks and he believes as many people have spent more time at home, they’ve begun to consider how their purchases might help.
“There’s also this sense of community about it and, ‘OK, here’s something I can do,’ ” he said, explaining some people have turned their attention away from the grocery stores, opting to buy local instead. “There’s a value shifting happening.”
• • •
Despite the closures, it’s not just the market that’s kept Turnrow busy.
Because Boettner said the collective is committed to ensuring people throughout the Mountain State have “access to nutritious food,” he explained they’ve worked with the West Virginia National Guard and the West Virginia Department of Education as well as other nonprofit organizations to try to assist in providing food where it’s needed.
“We don’t want society living off of MREs when there’s plenty of fresh, wonderful nutritious produce and fruits available,” he said.
For several weeks, Turnrow has delivered more than 40,000 units of fresh fruit to Wyoming County Schools.
The shipments come from a partner farm in the eastern panhandle, which lost all of its school contracts and now has to clear out its orchards each week.
Boettner said community deliveries are something he would like to continue and he’s hopeful to receive a piece of a newly announced $3 billion USDA grant that would enable him to do just that.
If the collective is selected, the grant would pay for Turnrow to distribute individual family boxes of produce, meat and dairy to nonprofit feeding sites.
“We’re putting in a bid with another regional distributor that values local, and I’m hoping we’ll be part of delivering the boxes to the community,” he said.
“There’s the whole food access piece we’ve been working on for years.”
Boettner said that’s really the reason he encouraged the farmers to press on despite the uncertainty and the reason he encourages others who might be interested in growing, to try their hand.
He says his big concern isn’t whether there is food, it’s just how to help people get it.
“You look back at history and think about the Great Depression, there weren’t bread lines because there wasn’t food,” he said. “There were bread lines because they couldn’t get the food to the people who needed it.
“That’s where my head goes,” he continued. “I’m not giving up. We have it (food) here and we have to figure out how to get it to the people who need it.”
