BUCKHANNON — Are you, or do you know a family who contributes to the community, acts as role models, dedicates time to efficient agricultural production and has maintained the upkeep of their farm through generations? If so, this family could be chosen for the Farming Heritage Award, sponsored by West Virginia Farm Bureau and the State Fair of West Virginia.
The winning family will be honored at the State Fair on Aug. 15 during an award luncheon held in their honor. They will also receive overnight accommodations, free fair admission and preferred parking, and a Natural Stone Sign signifying the honor and engraved with the family’s name. A photo and brief biography of the family will also be put on display during the fair.
Nomination forms may be completed by family members or by someone who wants to recommend a family for consideration. All entries must be postmarked by Friday, July 19. Nomination forms are available at www.wvfarm.org; by calling Joan Harman at 800-398-4630 ext. 306; emailing joanh@wvfarm.org; calling Kelly Collins at 304-645-1090; or emailing kellyt@statefairofwv.com.
West Virginia Farm Bureau was founded in 1919 to provide leadership, education, information, training and economic services to county farm bureaus to enhance the quality of life for its membership. For more information on WVFB, visit our website at www.wvfarm.org.
