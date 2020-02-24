CHARLESTON – TechConnect West Virginia, an organization working to grow and promote A technology sector in the state, has presented Senate President Mitch Carmichael and Delegates Moore Capito, Eric Nelson, Ben Queen and Tom Fast with the 2020 Spirit of Innovation Award for their efforts to pass legislation creating the Small Business Innovation Research State Matching Grant Program.
“TechConnect West Virginia sponsors the Spirit of Innovation Awards to highlight and showcase individuals, companies, and organizations that are leading the way in advancing the innovation economy in West Virginia,” said Anne Barth, executive director of TechConnect. “These five policymakers are working to grow and diversify our economy through technology development and we greatly appreciate their efforts.”
TechConnect presented the Champion of Innovation Award to Delegate Moore Capito, Delegate Eric Nelson, Delegate Ben Queen and Delegate Tom Fast — the four legislators who co-sponsored House Bill 2550 in the 2019 session, which created the State’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer State Matching Program.
“This is a very important tool for growing and diversifying the West Virginia economy,” said Barth. “By creating a state matching program, the Legislature has given West Virginia a competitive edge, providing more incentive for our small businesses to pursue research and development that leads to new jobs.”
In addition, TechConnect presented the Tech Leadership Award to Senate President Mitch Carmichael, for his role in advancing the final passage of House Bill 2550 in the 2019 Session.
“President Carmichael’s interest and commitment to making sure this became law is greatly appreciated, and will pay dividends far into the future,” said Barth.
For additional information, contact Anne Barth at 304-444-2918, or visit the organization’s website at www.techconnectwv.org.
