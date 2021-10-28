According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there were 7,478 active Covid-19 cases statewide as of Oct. 27. There were 30 deaths reported since the last update on Oct. 26, with a total of 4,346 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
On Wednesday, the DHHR reported the deaths of a 72-year-old Jackson County woman, a 79-year-old Roane County man, a 91-year-old Greenbrier County man, a 76-year-old woman from Harrison County, an 84-year-old Mineral County man, a 61-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 76-year-old Hardy County woman, a 75-year-old Greenbrier County woman, a 77-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 46-year-old Webster County woman, a 77-year-old Ohio County woman, a 74-year-old woman from Wood County, a 74-year-old man from Harrison County, a 72-year-old Wood County woman, an 86-year-old Randolph County man, a 75-year-old Jackson County woman, an 89-year-old Ohio County man, a 63-year-old Berkeley County man, a 55-year-old Clay County woman, a 64-year-old Mingo County woman, a 55-year-old Harrison County man, a 67-year-old Mingo County man, an 80-year-old Kanawha County man, a 69-year-old man from Preston County, an 82-year-old woman from Roane County, a 50-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old man from Brooke County, a 71-year-old Harrison County woman, a 31-year-old Harrison County woman and an 81-year-old Fayette County woman.
"With much sadness, we share this news of more lives lost to Covid-19," DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch said in a press release. "We join the families in mourning the passing of these West Virginians, and encourage vaccination to prevent further loss."
Active cases per county through Oct. 27 were: Barbour (65), Berkeley (549), Boone (169), Braxton (40), Brooke (62), Cabell (320), Calhoun (35), Clay (32), Doddridge (159), Fayette (135), Gilmer (23), Grant (72), Greenbrier (92), Hampshire (80), Hancock (120), Hardy (85), Harrison (347), Jackson (98), Jefferson (107), Kanawha (643), Lewis (52), Lincoln (115), Logan (97), Marion (313), Marshall (83), Mason (60), McDowell (66), Mercer (200), Mineral (94), Mingo (139), Monongalia (680), Monroe (18), Morgan (48), Nicholas (165), Ohio (98), Pendleton (16), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (20), Preston (186), Putnam (288), Raleigh (369), Randolph (85), Ritchie (23), Roane (67), Summers (38), Taylor (104), Tucker (26), Tyler (17), Upshur (85), Wayne (100), Webster (46), Wetzel (82), Wirt (15), Wood (306) and Wyoming (129).
The DHHR on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of a 79-year-old Raleigh County man, a 48-year-old Cabell County man, a 48-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 66-year-old man from Mineral County, a 64-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 64-year-old Lincoln County woman, a 57-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 64-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 69-year-old Kanawha County woman and an 83-year-old woman from Jefferson County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard on Tuesday as a result of the Bureau for Public Health's continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate were a 62-year-old Harrison County man, a 90-year-old man from Wayne County, a 43-year-old Lewis County woman, a 32-year-old Wayne County woman, an 87-year-old woman from Nicholas County, an 86-year-old Raleigh County woman, a 64-year-old Wyoming County man, a 61-year-old Monongalia County woman, an 82-year-old Monongalia County man, a 59-year-old Wood County man, a 46-year-old Brooke County man, a 58-year-old Kanawha County man, a 64-year-old Cabell County man and a 60-year-old woman from Wetzel County. These deaths range from September 2021 through October 2021.
On Monday, the DHHR detailed the deaths of a 61-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 70-year-old woman from Hardy County, a 59-year-old man from Nicholas County, a 51-year-old Harrison County man, a 92-year-old Ritchie County man, a 63-year-old Kanawha County man, a 40-year-old man from Logan County, a 76-year-old Berkeley County woman, a 59-year-old Harrison County woman, a 68-year-old Wood County woman, a 47-year-old Greenbrier County man, a 56-year-old man from Berkeley County, an 84-year-old man from Tucker County, an 82-year-old woman from Fayette County, an 87-year-old Raleigh County man, a 75-year-old Wood County man, a 76-year-old Putnam County man, a 58-year-old Wyoming County man, a 58-year-old man from Nicholas County, a 70-year-old Putnam County woman, a 59-year-old Gilmer County man, a 60-year-old Roane County woman, a 71-year-old man from Ohio County, a 45-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 91-year-old man from Harrison County, a 54-year-old Lewis County man, a 59-year-old Mason County woman, an 88-year-old man from Hampshire County and a 60-year-old Kanawha County woman.
On. Oct. 22, the DHHR announced the passing of a 76-year-old Harrison County woman, a 60-year-old man from Braxton County, a 71-year-old Mingo County woman, an 86-year-old Fayette County woman, a 53-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 75-year-old Harrison County woman, a 57-year-old Cabell County woman, a 49-year-old Kanawha County man, an 88-year-old woman from Tucker County, a 60-year-old Putnam County man, a 71-year-old Wayne County man, a 55-year-old Wood County woman, a 58-year-old Mineral County man, a 60-year-old woman from Taylor County, a 65-year-old woman from Berkeley County, a 77-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 36-year-old Raleigh County woman, a 61-year-old Nicholas County woman, an 84-year-old Monongalia County man, a 66-year-old Ritchie County man, a 56-year-old Clay County woman, a 68-year-old Wyoming County man, a 71-year-old Wood County woman, a 72-year-old Mineral County man and a 53-year-old man from Putnam County.
The agency on Oct. 21 revealed the deaths of a 72-year-old Wyoming County man, a 76-year-old Kanawha County woman, an 82-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 63-year-old woman from McDowell County, a 77-year-old Cabell County woman, an 83-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 73-year-old Berkeley County woman, a 69-year-old Jefferson County woman, a 55-year-old man from Berkeley County, an 81-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 53-year-old Roane County man, a 51-year-old Lewis County man, an 82-year-old Morgan County man, a 71-year-old Wood County man, a 69-year-old Raleigh County man, a 55-year-old Randolph County man, a 75-year-old Preston County woman, a 65-year-old Nicholas County man and a 63-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
Notes:
• On Wednesday, Fayette County was gold on the DHHR's county alert system map. The county had percent positivity of 4.88 and an infection rate of 33.69.
In the previous seven days through Wednesday, Fayette had 121 cases and three deaths.
• To find the cumulative cases per county, visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and locate the cumulative summary tab, which is sortable by county.
• West Virginians 12-and-older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to locate a nearby vaccine site, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
