Court

Clerk Deborah B. Hendrick has released the names of individuals to be arraigned in the current term of the Circuit Court of Fayette County.

The following individuals will report at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 21 in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse before the Honorable Paul M. Blake Jr., judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County.

Calvin W. Adkins, 21-F-68, sexual assault in the third degree, a felony; soliciting a minor via computer to engage in sexual activity, a felony; employment of a minor to produce obscene matter, a felony (2 counts); use of obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor, a felony

Jeffery H. Alden, 21-F-72, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony (2 counts)

Tavon D. Bagwell, 21-F-76, fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (3 counts)

Tavon D. Bagwell, 21-F-77, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony; transportation of a controlled substance into state, a felony

Tony J. Bennett, 21-F-78, fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless indifference, a felony; driving suspended, a misdemeanor; shoplifting, a misdemeanor; failure to obey traffic control device, a misdemeanor

Presley A. Cadle, 21-F-82, conspiracy, a felony

Elmer R. Evans II, 21-F-83, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Bryant K. Carr, 21-F-84, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Bryant K. Carr, 21-F-85, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Bryant K. Carr, 21-F-86, prohibited person possessing firearm, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (4 counts)

Bryant K. Carr, 21-F-87, conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony

Susan I. Showalter, 21-F-88, conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Billy L. Cole, 21-F-98, receiving, transferring, possession of stolen vehicle, a felony; reckless driving, a misdemeanor

Elizabeth S. Conley, 21-F-100, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Howard D. Crouch, 21-F-106, gross neglect of a child creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (3 counts); driving under the influence with minors, a misdemeanor

Angela R. Stamper, 21-F-107, gross neglect of a child creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (3 counts); permitting driving under the influence with minors, a misdemeanor

Steven M. Davis, 21-F-108, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; arson in the third degree, a felony

Rebecca L. Maichle, 21-F-109, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; arson in the third degree, a felony

Earl F. Dodson III, 21-F-110, gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (2 counts); domestic assault, a misdemeanor (3 counts)

Teresa A. Ewing, 21-F-112, third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony

James T. Green, 21-F-118, attempted murder, a felony; malicious assault, a felony

Frankie Charles Hamilton, 21-F-120, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; burglary, a felony; petit larceny, a misdemeanor

Christy Lynn Hurley, 21-F-121, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; burglary, a felony; petit larceny, a misdemeanor

Walter O. Herrera, 21-F-122, transportation of a controlled substance into the state, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

William M. Holley, 21-F-124, strangulation, a felony; domestic battery, a misdemeanor

Billy J. Keeney, 21-F-126, grand larceny, a felony

Crystal J. Lilly, 21-F-128, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts)

Timothy R. Maichle, 21-F-130, attempted murder, a felony; malicious assault, a felony; third offense domestic battery, a felony

William C. McCallister, 21-F-131, sexual assault in the first degree, a felony (2 counts); sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust to a child, a felony (2 counts); use of a minor in filming sexually explicit conduct, a felony; distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, a felony

Triston R. McNabb, 21-F-132, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; destruction of property, a felony

Matthew F. Parker, 21-F-133, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; destruction of property, a felony

Bobby E. Nichols, 21-F-134, failure to register a change of physical address as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (2 counts); failure to register a change of mailing address as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (2 counts)

Stefan J. Penn, 21-F-138, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts)

Eric B. Persinger, 21-F-139, driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol third offense, a felony

Eric B. Persinger, 21-F-140, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts)

Benjamin A. Stewart, 21-F-144, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony

Jonathon A. McGlothlin, 21-F-145, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony

Christin C. Taylor, 21-F-146, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts)

Robert J. Treadway, 21-F-148, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; fraudulent schemes, a felony

Leonard D. Varner Jr., 21-F-149, sexual assault in the third degree, a felony; sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust to a child, a felony (7 counts); sexual assault in the second degree, a felony; attempt to commit a felony, a felony; soliciting a minor and traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual activity, a felony

Henry Jo Ward, 21-F-150, attempted murder, a felony; wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony (2 counts); malicious assault on a law enforcement officer, a felony; use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, a felony; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor; brandishing a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor; trespassing, a misdemeanor; petit larceny, a misdemeanor

• • •

The following individuals will report at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 21 in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse before the Honorable Thomas H. Ewing, judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County.

Candice L. Adkins, 21-F-69, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Michael W. Shepherd, 21-F-70, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Jeffrey C. Adkins, 21-F-71, financial exploitation of an incapacitated adult, a felony; fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (21 counts)

Tyler B. Alley, 21-F-73, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; destruction of property, a felony; attempted grand larceny, a felony; obstructing a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor; trespassing, a misdemeanor

Rachel A. Hamrick, 21-F-74, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; attempted grand larceny, a felony

Anthony P. Ayers, 21-F-75, burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony

Susan M. Boley, 21-F-79, conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony

Zavian G. Boley, 21-F-80, conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony

William G. Brown, 21-F-81, third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony

Robert A. Chittum, 21-F-89, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; breaking and entering, a felony; grand larceny, a felony (2 counts); receiving or transferring stolen goods, a felony; destruction of property, a misdemeanor; petit larceny, a misdemeanor; fleeing from an officer on foot, a misdemeanor; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor

Michael S. Thorn, 21-F-90, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; breaking and entering, a felony; grand larceny, a felony (2 counts); receiving or transferring stolen goods, a felony; destruction of property, a misdemeanor; petit larceny, a misdemeanor

Brandi N. Robertson, 21-F-91, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; breaking and entering, a felony; grand larceny, a felony (2 counts); receiving or transferring stolen goods, a felony; destruction of property, a misdemeanor; petit larceny, a misdemeanor

Haley R. McDowell, 21-F-92, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; breaking and entering, a felony; grand larceny, a felony (2 counts); receiving or transferring stolen goods, a felony; destruction of property, a misdemeanor; petit larceny, a misdemeanor

Michael R. Clark Jr., 21-F-93, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Kara A. Sowards, 21-F-94, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Michael R. Clark Jr., 21-F-95, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts)

Jonathan C. Foster, 21-F-96, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts)

Rebecca M. Carte, 21-F-97, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts)

Blake A. Coleman, 21-F-99, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Roger J. Cotton, 21-F-101, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; breaking and entering, a felony; grand larceny, a felony

Darrell L. Hudnall III, 21-F-102, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; breaking and entering, a felony; grand larceny, a felony

James Pennington, 21-F-103, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; breaking and entering, a felony; grand larceny, a felony

James A. Sizemore, 21-F-104, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; breaking and entering, a felony; grand larceny, a felony

Stephanie L. Critchley, 21-F-105, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts); bribery in official and political matters, a felony

Robert C. Dotson, 21-F-111, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony

Ricky Lee Foster, 21-F-113, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Ricky L. Foster, 21-F-114, conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Alisha A. Settle, 21-F-115, conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

James D. Gravley, 21-F-116, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts)

Scotty D. King, 21-F-117, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony

Charles A. Haggerty, 21-F-119, sexual assault in the second degree, a felony (5 counts); sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust to a child, a felony (7 counts); sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony (2 counts)

Wesley Keenan Hill, 21-F-123, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Shane S. Jones, 21-F-125, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony (2 counts); grand larceny, a felony (2 counts); entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony

Jason W. Lego, 21-F-127, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Steven G. Lilly, 21-F-129, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony (2 counts)

Danny E. Nottingham II, 21-F-135, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Denise M. Nottingham, 21-F-136, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Garland R. Parker Jr., 21-F-137, failure to register a change of physical address as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (2 counts); failure to register a change of mailing address as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (2 counts)

Michael W. Smith, 21-F-141, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a felony

Krysten S. Spencer, 21-F-142, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Jeremy S. Snodgrass, 21-F-143, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor; assault on a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor; fleeing from an officer on foot, a misdemeanor

Brenton M. Tennant, 21-F-147, grand larceny, a felony; forgery, a felony (2 counts); uttering, a felony (2 counts); fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (10 counts)

Tiffany Y. Williams, 21-F-151, gross neglect of a child creating risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (2 counts); battery on a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor; attempting to flee from a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor

Brendan T. Willis, 21-F-152, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust to a child, a felony (2 counts); sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony (2 counts)

