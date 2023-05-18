These arraignment lists are for indictments returned by the Fayette County Grand Jury in the May 2023 session.
• • •
The following individuals are to report on Friday, May 19, before the Honorable Paul M. Blake Jr., judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 1 p.m., in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.
Tammy D. Adkins, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Ashleigh R. Atkinson, burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Jody T. Blankenship, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust to a child, a felony (4 counts); sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony (3 counts)
Roger L. Brown Jr., failure to register a change in vehicle make and model as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony; failure to register a change in vehicle year as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony; failure to register a change in vehicle color as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony; failure to register a change in vehicle registration plate as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony
Dennis W. Burdette, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
Franklin P. Daniels, burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; destruction of property, a misdemeanor
Terry L. Ellis, grand larceny, a felony; receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, a felony
Adrian H. Estep, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
James K. Chapman, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Travis Mullins, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Franklin A. Evans, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony (2 counts); entering without breaking an automobile, a misdemeanor; breaking and entering an automobile, a misdemeanor (2 counts); petit larceny, a misdemeanor; destruction of property, a misdemeanor
Joshua S. Fletcher, third offense driving while license revoked, a felony
Carl D. Hammett II, failure to register annually as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony; failure to register a change of telephone number as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony; failure to register a change of internet service as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony
Ethan E. Lester, breaking and entering, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; trespassing, a misdemeanor
Chelsea D. Massey, embezzlement, a felony; falsifying accounts, a felony
Laron F. Mitchell, third offense domestic battery, a felony; strangulation, a felony
Laron F. Mitchell, third offense domestic battery, a felony; domestic assault, a misdemeanor
Bridget Nguyen, transportation of a controlled substance into the state, a felony (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Danny Emerson Nottingham II, sexual abuse by parent, guardian or custodian, a felony (2 counts); sexual assault in the first degree, a felony (2 counts)
Robert W. Owens, third offense driving while license revoked, a felony; driving under the influence, a misdemeanor
Samuel J. Pozzie, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Darrell R. Sharp II, illegal voting, a felony; illegal application for registration, a misdemeanor
Tommy J. Strothers Jr., conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Jessica L. Roop, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Joshua A. Moore, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Charles E. Tegeder, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Jessie L. Ware, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
• • •
The following individuals are to report on Friday, May 19, before the Honorable Thomas H. Ewing, judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 9 a.m., in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse Annex for arraignment.
Justin L. Blevins, burglary, a felony; destruction of property, a felony
William B. Bohn, grand larceny, a felony; destruction of property, a misdemeanor
William B. Bohn, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a felony; failure to maintain insurance, a misdemeanor; second offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor
Michael Bussard, financial exploitation of an elderly person, a felony; financial exploitation of an incapacitated adult, a felony; fraudulent schemes, a felony
Joseph Cook, fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference, a felony
Gary J. Dillon, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
Kristi K. Willis, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
Michael P. Dougan, malicious assault, a felony
Timothy R. Fischer, fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (4 counts)
Michael A. Forren, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Franklin L. Lambert, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Brad Foster, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; receiving and/or transferring a stolen vehicle, a felony
James N. Barrs, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; receiving and/or transferring a stolen vehicle, a felony
Mark A. Griffith, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a felony (3 counts)
Brandon J. Lawson, fleeing from an officer while under the influence, a felony; speeding, a misdemeanor; left of center, a misdemeanor; driving without headlights, a misdemeanor; fail to obey a stop sign, a misdemeanor; fail to yield an an intersection, a misdemeanor; fail to yield to an emergency vehicle, a misdemeanor; fail to keep right, a misdemeanor
Jimmy A. Lewis, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
James M. Moore, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust to a child, a felony; sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony
Haley R. Nichols, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (2 counts)
Curtis W. Nichols, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (2 counts)
Seth Patrick Payne, incest, a felony (3 counts); sexual assault in the first degree, a felony (3 counts); sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian, a felony (3 counts)
Timothy C. Ritchie, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
America J. St. Clair, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
Brandi N. Robertson, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
Samuel F. Stewart Jr., third offense driving revoked for driving under the influence, a felony; improper use of registration, a misdemeanor; failure to maintain insurance, a misdemeanor; operation without certified inspection, a misdemeanor
Lee J. Thompson, third offense driving while license revoke for driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony
Lee J. Thompson, failure to register a change of custodial status as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony
Patrick W. Ward, soliciting a minor via computer to engage in sexual activity, a felony
Jason E. Zickefoose, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony (2 counts); entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony (2 counts); grand larceny, a felony
