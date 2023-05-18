Courthouse

These arraignment lists are for indictments returned by the Fayette County Grand Jury in the May 2023 session.

• • •

The following individuals are to report on Friday, May 19, before the Honorable Paul M. Blake Jr., judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 1 p.m., in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.

Tammy D. Adkins, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Ashleigh R. Atkinson, burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony

Jody T. Blankenship, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust to a child, a felony (4 counts); sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony (3 counts)

Roger L. Brown Jr., failure to register a change in vehicle make and model as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony; failure to register a change in vehicle year as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony; failure to register a change in vehicle color as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony; failure to register a change in vehicle registration plate as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony

Dennis W. Burdette, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Franklin P. Daniels, burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; destruction of property, a misdemeanor

Terry L. Ellis, grand larceny, a felony; receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, a felony

Adrian H. Estep, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

James K. Chapman, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Travis Mullins, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Franklin A. Evans, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony (2 counts); entering without breaking an automobile, a misdemeanor; breaking and entering an automobile, a misdemeanor (2 counts); petit larceny, a misdemeanor; destruction of property, a misdemeanor

Joshua S. Fletcher, third offense driving while license revoked, a felony

Carl D. Hammett II, failure to register annually as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony; failure to register a change of telephone number as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony; failure to register a change of internet service as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony

Ethan E. Lester, breaking and entering, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; trespassing, a misdemeanor

Chelsea D. Massey, embezzlement, a felony; falsifying accounts, a felony

Laron F. Mitchell, third offense domestic battery, a felony; strangulation, a felony

Laron F. Mitchell, third offense domestic battery, a felony; domestic assault, a misdemeanor

Bridget Nguyen, transportation of a controlled substance into the state, a felony (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Danny Emerson Nottingham II, sexual abuse by parent, guardian or custodian, a felony (2 counts); sexual assault in the first degree, a felony (2 counts)

Robert W. Owens, third offense driving while license revoked, a felony; driving under the influence, a misdemeanor

Samuel J. Pozzie, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Darrell R. Sharp II, illegal voting, a felony; illegal application for registration, a misdemeanor

Tommy J. Strothers Jr., conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Jessica L. Roop, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Joshua A. Moore, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Charles E. Tegeder, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Jessie L. Ware, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

• • •

The following individuals are to report on Friday, May 19, before the Honorable Thomas H. Ewing, judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 9 a.m., in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse Annex for arraignment.

Justin L. Blevins, burglary, a felony; destruction of property, a felony

William B. Bohn, grand larceny, a felony; destruction of property, a misdemeanor

William B. Bohn, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a felony; failure to maintain insurance, a misdemeanor; second offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor

Michael Bussard, financial exploitation of an elderly person, a felony; financial exploitation of an incapacitated adult, a felony; fraudulent schemes, a felony

Joseph Cook, fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference, a felony

Gary J. Dillon, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Kristi K. Willis, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Michael P. Dougan, malicious assault, a felony

Timothy R. Fischer, fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (4 counts)

Michael A. Forren, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Franklin L. Lambert, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Brad Foster, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; receiving and/or transferring a stolen vehicle, a felony

James N. Barrs, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; receiving and/or transferring a stolen vehicle, a felony

Mark A. Griffith, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a felony (3 counts)

Brandon J. Lawson, fleeing from an officer while under the influence, a felony; speeding, a misdemeanor; left of center, a misdemeanor; driving without headlights, a misdemeanor; fail to obey a stop sign, a misdemeanor; fail to yield an an intersection, a misdemeanor; fail to yield to an emergency vehicle, a misdemeanor; fail to keep right, a misdemeanor

Jimmy A. Lewis, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

James M. Moore, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust to a child, a felony; sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony

Haley R. Nichols, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (2 counts)

Curtis W. Nichols, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (2 counts)

Seth Patrick Payne, incest, a felony (3 counts); sexual assault in the first degree, a felony (3 counts); sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian, a felony (3 counts)

Timothy C. Ritchie, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

America J. St. Clair, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Brandi N. Robertson, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Samuel F. Stewart Jr., third offense driving revoked for driving under the influence, a felony; improper use of registration, a misdemeanor; failure to maintain insurance, a misdemeanor; operation without certified inspection, a misdemeanor

Lee J. Thompson, third offense driving while license revoke for driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony

Lee J. Thompson, failure to register a change of custodial status as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony

Patrick W. Ward, soliciting a minor via computer to engage in sexual activity, a felony

Jason E. Zickefoose, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony (2 counts); entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony (2 counts); grand larceny, a felony

