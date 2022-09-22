Gavel

Deborah B. Hendrick, circuit clerk of the circuit court of Fayette County, has released the list of individuals to be arraigned on Friday, Sept. 23 in the Fayette County court.

The following individuals are to report on Friday, Sept. 23 before the Honorable Thomas H. Ewing, Judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 9 a.m., in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse Annex for arraignment.

Ryan L. Barnett — child abuse causing bodily injury (3 counts), child abuse creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, strangulation, gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury (4 counts)

Barry Blackburn — grand larceny

Holly K. Blevins — third offense shoplifting (2 counts), fraudulent schemes

Kenneth W. Buckner — robbery in the first degree

Kelli D. Chandler — taking the identity of another person (14 counts), fraudulent use of an access device (14 counts), conspiracy to commit a felony

Matthew T. Coleman — strangulation, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, domestic battery, brandishing a deadly weapon

Michael P. Dempsey — failure to register internet service provider as required of a sex offender required to register for life

Chrissy E. Farley — forgery (2 counts), uttering (2 counts), fraudulent schemes

Dean E. Gamble — conspiracy to commit a felony, robbery in the first degree, robbery in the second degree

Joshua D. Gordan — conspiracy to commit a felony, robbery in the first degree, robbery in the second degree

Rachel M. Farmer — conspiracy to commit a felony, robbery in the first degree, robbery in the second degree

Daniel D. Gordon aka David D. Gordon — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts)

Tamariah B. Hager — gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury (2 counts), possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts)

Dakota J. Hamilton — fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference

Haymond J. Hanshaw — sexual assault in the second degree, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person of trust

Heather L. Hewitt — conspiracy, delivery of a controlled substance (26 counts), attempted delivery of a controlled substance (3 counts), possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts)

Jarod W. Hendrick — conspiracy, delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)

Samantha J. Cody — conspiracy, delivery of a controlled substance (16 counts), attempted delivery of a controlled substance (3 counts), possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts)

Jerry D. Williams — conspiracy, delivery of a controlled substance (11 counts), attempted delivery of a controlled substance (3 counts)

Windy D. Pittman — conspiracy, delivery of a controlled substance (3 counts)

Christopher L. Hopkins — sexual assault in the second degree, sexual abuse in the first degree (3 counts), petit larceny

James G. Johnson — attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer

David L. Miller — grand larceny

Bradley J. Norton — fraudulent use of an access device (6 counts)

William Oiler — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), fleeing from an officer on foot

Bernard G. Reynolds — attempted murder, malicious assault, domestic battery

Casey R. Shelton — use of a minor in filming sexually explicit conduct (4 counts), distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, strangulation, attempted murder, domestic battery, violation of a domestic protective order (2 counts)

Nathan I. Steele — malicious assault, attempted malicious assault, domestic battery

Harold R.D. Tolbert — kidnapping, strangulation (3 counts), second offense domestic battery (3 counts)

Celester Vaughn — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, transportation of a controlled substance into the state

The following individuals are to report on Friday, Sept. 23 before the Honorable Paul M. Blake Jr., Judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 1 p.m., in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.

Jonathan R. Bartsch — fraudulent use of an access device (4 counts)

Harold L. Blake IV — grand larceny, petit larceny

Harold L. Blake IV — conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary, petit larceny

Terri L. Lawhorn — conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary, petit larceny

Carroll S. Kirby — conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary, petit larceny

Maurice D. Johnson — conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary, petit larceny

William G. Brown — delivery of a controlled substance

Mason V. Campbell — burglary, kidnapping, domestic battery, destruction of property

Jonathan T. Clendenin — attempted murder, malicious assault

Carl B. Cox — murder (2 counts)

Christin N. Dennler — fraudulent use of an access device (18 counts), financial exploitation of an elderly person

Jamie L. Foster — gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury (3 counts), driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing bodily injury, driving under the influence with a minor, failure to maintain control

Jozet L. Gillion — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts)

Jams R. Haney — forgery, uttering

Jessica R. Harrah — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts)

Justin C. Holliday — burglary, domestic battery, obstructing an officer, battery on a law enforcement officer

Justin C. Holliday — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, operation without a certificate

Brenda K. Rogers — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts)

Lewis Jarrell — burglary, battery

Sarah A. Lilly — child neglect creating risk of injury, child abuse resulting in injury

Rachel McCoy — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury (3 counts)

Nathan Grice — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury (3 counts)

Timothy R. Mullins — sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian, or person of trust (3 counts), sexual abuse in the first degree (3 counts), distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter

Cecily M. Overton — child neglect creating risk of injury, driving under the influence with a minor

Dewayne Raines — failure to register a change of county as required of a sex offender required to register for life, failure to register annually as required of a sex offender required to register for life (3 counts), failure to register a change of telephone number as required of a sex offender required to register for life, failure to register a change of physical address as required of a sex offender required to register for life

Steven V. Roberts — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, transportation of controlled substance into state

Tyler Schoolcraft — second offense battery on a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer

David L. Shears — failure to register as required of a sex offender required to register for life

Jimmie D. Smith Jr. — third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, operation without inspection certificate

Stacy Surnear — third offense domestic battery

Aaliyah N. Valdes — possession of stolen vehicle

William D. Williams — burglary, attempt to commit a felony

Robert E. Woodrum — conspiracy to commit a felony, financial exploitation of an incapacitated adult

Iris S. Woodrum — conspiracy to commit a felony, financial exploitation of an incapacitated adult

Michael York — conspiracy to commit a felony, attempted murder, malicious assault, possession of a dangerous weapon by an inmate of a correctional facility

Alan Ross — conspiracy to commit a felony, attempted murder, malicious assault, possession of a dangerous weapon by an inmate of a correctional facility

