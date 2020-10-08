As of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported there have been 602,802 total confirmatory laboratory results received for Covid-19, with 17,139 total cases and 369 deaths.
On Tuesday, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 82-year-old Kanawha County man, a 64-year-old Cabell County woman, and a 72-year-old man from Cabell County.
On Wednesday, DHHR confirmed the deaths of five more West Virginians from Covid-19, including an 81-year-old Fayette County man. Also reported were the deaths of a 56-year-old Kanawha man, a 65-year-old Kanawha man, a 67-year-old man from Wyoming County, and a 72-year-old woman from Harrison County.
“It takes each of us doing our part to slow the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Our sympathies are extended to the families of these West Virginians.”
Cases per county include: Barbour (116), Berkeley (1,148), Boone (262), Braxton (16), Brooke (124), Cabell (930), Calhoun (28), Clay (43), Doddridge (36), Fayette (664), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (138), Hampshire (112), Hancock (160), Hardy (95), Harrison (473), Jackson (298), Jefferson (463), Kanawha (2,965), Lewis (42), Lincoln (191), Logan (673), Marion (311), Marshall (186), Mason (151), McDowell (96), Mercer (441), Mineral (179), Mingo (414), Monongalia (2,119), Monroe (155), Morgan (67), Nicholas (129), Ohio (392), Pendleton (54), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (162), Putnam (647), Raleigh (571), Randolph (281), Ritchie (13), Roane (59), Summers (59), Taylor (150), Tucker (43), Tyler (17), Upshur (146), Wayne (425), Webster (9), Wetzel (65), Wirt (12), Wood (387), Wyoming (130).
Note: Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR.
Through Monday, Oct. 5, the Fayette County Health Department had reported 653 confirmed Covid-19 cases and seven probable cases, with 16 deaths. Eight were hospitalized, 79 were active, and 557 were recovered. Approaching 80 cases, Oak Hill had logged the most positive cases in the county, according to a FCHD informational graphic on the agency’s Facebook page. Municipalities in the 20 to 45 range of cases, in descending order, included Fayetteville, Montgomery, Scarbro, Boomer and Kimberly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.