Fayette County law enforcement officials are asking for the public's assistance in locating two runaway juveniles.
In a press release, Fayette County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II said one of the juveniles, Ciara Johnson, 15, was previously reported as last seen on May 18 at the parking lot of the Fayette Institute of Technology on the Oak Hill school campus before the start of school for the day, and her whereabouts are still unknown.
According to Perdue in a press release, she is described as a "light-skinned" Black girl who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.
In an unrelated situation, Perdue also said that the FCSD is searching for a second runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Sirinity Jones. Jones, described as being 5-4 and weighing 85 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes, was last seen at 3 p.m. on May 29 in Adena Village, Mount Carbon.
Perdue said it is believed she may be in the Armstrong Creek area.
If you have seen either girl, or know of their whereabouts, contact the Fayette County E911 Center at 304-574-3590.
Both incidents remain under investigation by the FCSD's detective bureau.
