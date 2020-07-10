Kanawha and Fayette county health officials have maintained their Covid-19 testing regimen in recent weeks as the pandemic continues its worldwide disruption tour.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will conduct free, walk-up Covid-19 testing at the London First Church of God from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 12.
“We’ll continue to offer testing to people throughout the summer,” Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said in a press release. “We hope people will continue to take advantage of testing. We especially encourage you to be tested if you’ve traveled to somewhere that has a lot of Covid-19 cases. If you can’t make it to one of our drive-up events, you can also make an appointment in our clinic by calling 304-348-1088.”
The London First Church of God is located on U.S. Route 60 across from the London Locks and Dam. Church officials will work with the Booker T. Washington Community Center at London and will have hot dogs, chips and bottled water.
The testing will follow Gov. Jim Justice’s guidelines as outlined in the West Virginia Strong - The Comeback.
All are welcome and encouraged to attend, according to Timothy Pell, pastor of the London First Church of God.
No appointment is necessary. People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it.
Through 4 p.m. on July 6, the KCHD reported 356 Covid-19 cases (347 confirmed and nine probable). Of those, 69 were active and there had been 267 recoveries. The county has lost 20 residents to the virus.
For more, visit kchdwv.org or call 1-304-348-1088.
• • •
Through Monday morning, July 8, Fayette County had 76 confirmed Covid-19 cases, according to a report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). Three of those cases were logged during the day Tuesday.
In that span, there had been 190,367 total confirmatory laboratory results received statewide for Covid-19, with 3,505 total cases and 95 deaths.
In the first week of July (July 1-7), the state logged 17,116 more individual tests and added 573 positive cases.
During that week, Fayette County’s cases rose from 66 to 76.
“The numbers for testing continue to climb each week, as do, unfortunately, our numbers of positives,” said Dr. Anita Stewart, the Fayette County health officer.
Following is a Fayette breakdown compiled by the DHHR outlining the percentage of each age group which comprised current cases through Tuesday:
• Age 0-9 — 2.67 percent
• Age 10-19 — 10.67 percent
• Age 20-29 — 17.33 percent
• Age 30-39 — 17.33 percent
• Age 40-49 — 13.33 percent
• Age 50-59 — 13.33 percent
• Age 60-69 — 16.0 percent
• Age 70-and-over — 9.33 percent
Females make up 54.7 percent of the cases, and 45.3 percent are male. As far as a race breakdown, 73.3 percent of the positive cases are white, 4.0 percent are Black, and 22.7 percent fall in the other category.
Following is a Fayette breakdown of demographics of people tested reported by the DHHR:
• Age 0-9 — 2.52 percent
• Age 10-19 — 5.01 percent
• Age 20-29 — 12.35 percent
• Age 30-39 — 12.33 percent
• Age 40-49 — 15.48 percent
• Age 50-59 — 15.48 percent
• Age 60-69 — 17.31 percent
• Age 70-and-over — 19.51 percent
Some 61.0 percent of those tested so far have been female, 37.2 percent male, and 1.8 percent unknown. Type of lab test was as follows: confirmatory (95.9 percent) and antibody (4.1 percent).
Several testing events are tentatively set in Fayette County next week, including Smithers on July 13, Mount Hope on July 14 and Oak Hill on July 15.
Anyone with questions or concerns about being tested is urged to contact their health care provider or the FCHD at 304-574-1617. The most recent local update can be found on the department’s Facebook page.
